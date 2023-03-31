Subscribe
Previous / Why illustrious racing dads aren't always an advantage for F1 hopefuls
FIA F3 / Melbourne Qualifying report

F3 Australia: Bortoleto secures maiden pole in crash-strewn qualifying

Gabriel Bortoleto secured his maiden Formula 3 pole in Australia amid an interrupted qualifying session marred by crashes.

Megan White
By:
F3 Australia: Bortoleto secures maiden pole in crash-strewn qualifying
Listen to this article

The Trident rookie, who won the Bahrain feature race, set a 1m33.025s during the final flurry of laps as several drivers crashed in the closing moments of the session.

Bortoleto took an early lead with a 1m34.064s, and despite being demoted by Franco Colapinto, reclaimed the top spot before the end of the session to lead by almost 0.2s.

Second-year ART driver Gregoire Saucy will line up second for Sunday’s feature race, his best-ever series qualifying, ahead of Bahrain polesitter Gabriele Mini (Hitech).

The session was red-flagged shortly after starting, with Pepe Marti crashing while attempting his first flying lap. The Campos Racing driver prompted the first stoppage having cut across the Turns 9 and 10 chicane, sweeping across the gravel and into the barriers.

After a six-minute break, action resumed despite the ominous grey clouds approaching Albert Park.

Bortoleto took an early lead, leading from Luke Browning (Hitech) and ART's Saucy.

Van Amersfoort Racing rookie Tommy Smith almost repeated Marti’s earlier crash at his home race, but escaped by keeping his foot flat, while Nikita Bedrin also had a wobble at Turn 12 in his Jenzer-run car.

As traffic built up, Caio Collet (VAR) moved up five places from 13th to eighth before Franco Colapinto topped the timesheet for MP Motorsport with a 1m33.588s ahead of Prema’s Zak O’Sullivan and Bortoleto, the top nine covered by one second.

Returning to the track with a new set of tyres, Bahrain polesitter Mini took fifth briefly before being demoted by Prema driver Paul Aron and Saucy.

The red flags were waved again moments later after Kaylen Frederick had a huge hit out of the final corner, parking his ART-run car on the main straight.

With just four minutes remaining, the field dashed out for a last attempt at a flying lap, with much jostling for position around the street circuit.

Mini shot to the top of the timesheets before Saucy demoted him, with Bortoleto finally reclaiming the top spot.

Alpine Academy junior Mini then came to a stop on track, having parked up in the Turn 1 gravel, before another crash out of the final corner from Bedrin ended other drivers’ chances of snatching pole.

Trident driver Leonardo Fornaroli will line up fourth, with Prema pair O’Sullivan and Aron in fifth and sixth.

Colapinto starts seventh, with the third Prema of Dino Beganovic ahead of Browning in eighth and ninth.

Sebastian Montoya secured reverse-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race for Hitech ahead of Trident's Oliver Goethe and Collet.

shares
comments

Why illustrious racing dads aren't always an advantage for F1 hopefuls
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying

F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying

FIA F2
Melbourne

F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying

Vesti: Return to Prema in F2 "gives me the confidence" to win races

Vesti: Return to Prema in F2 "gives me the confidence" to win races

FIA F2

Vesti: Return to Prema in F2 "gives me the confidence" to win races Vesti: Return to Prema in F2 "gives me the confidence" to win races

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Australian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Australian GP

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Australian GP What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Australian GP

Why F1 drivers seemed "blindfolded" by Melbourne GPS issue

Why F1 drivers seemed "blindfolded" by Melbourne GPS issue

F1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers seemed "blindfolded" by Melbourne GPS issue Why F1 drivers seemed "blindfolded" by Melbourne GPS issue

F1 in race to finalise standalone Saturday sprint rules for Baku

F1 in race to finalise standalone Saturday sprint rules for Baku

F1 Formula 1

F1 in race to finalise standalone Saturday sprint rules for Baku F1 in race to finalise standalone Saturday sprint rules for Baku

Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades

Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula Regional European Championship
Haydn Cobb

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Sochi
Megan White

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Monza
Megan White

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.