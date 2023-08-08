Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Next / Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Formula 1 News

Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break

Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu says he hopes to have an answer on his future at the Formula 1 team before the end of the summer break.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

After an uneven rookie season, Zhou was afforded the room to grow at the Hinwil squad for a second year. The Chinese driver has rewarded that faith with more consistent and confident performances across the first half of the 2023 season.

Even if Alfa Romeo's disappointing car performance meant it has been tough for Zhou to stand out, he hopes to use the August break to agree terms on a fresh deal.  

"I want to have a clear picture before the summer ends, that's for sure, and we have to see what to do to make everything happen on paper," Zhou said. "My manager is discussing with the team, so we have to see.

"This time last year I was more worried than right now because I feel like the team is quite happy with the job we were able to do. I'm just continuing to work as I did.

"I think things will come but it takes a bit of time to figure out. I feel reasonably happy with the scenario and also with the people I've been working for, so obviously very happy to continue for the future.

"My priority is trying to stay here. After two years I really feel I'm settled well within the team."

Alfa languishes in ninth place in the standings among an extremely competitive midfield, but Zhou has been matching his much more experienced team-mate Valtteri Bottas, which has not gone unnoticed in the Sauber-run team.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

When asked by Motorsport.com if that target was set by the team or by himself, Zhou replied: "I think it's a little bit of both. I want myself to be equal in terms of pace and then also the team expects me to do another step up compared to last year.

"On the other side, there are some weaknesses I wanted to improve on from last year, which I think we've been making a step forward on. Apart from the points the rest has been a lot stronger."

The 24-year-old added: "From the first qualifying of the year we were able to achieve very similar in terms of performance and one-lap pace.

"The race obviously is a little bit depending on the package, sometimes luck, the strategy, but in general I think my target at the beginning of the year I was able to start already together with my benchmark, which is Valtteri. I achieved that and it seems to be keeping people happy in the factory so I'm less worried for the future."

With Bottas already signed up for next year, the team's managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi said he was keen to continue with a stable driver line-up for 2024.

"Of course, we always said that stability for us is important," he explained. "We are a team that is in a transformation process, and we try to be as much stable as possible in all areas.

"There will be time after the summer shutdown to sit down with Zhou and look at what will be the best solution for both of us. Our target is to keep both drivers in our team next year but, of course, there must be all the elements in place to have a win-win situation."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Formula 1

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Formula 1

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Zhou Guanyu More from
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?

What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?

Formula 1

What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery? What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Latest news

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

SVG on Indy Road Course: "It's going to be a fight"

SVG on Indy Road Course: "It's going to be a fight"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

SVG on Indy Road Course: "It's going to be a fight" SVG on Indy Road Course: "It's going to be a fight"

NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized

Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe