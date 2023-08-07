"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has suggested the push to help Williams get more freedom to spend on factory improvements collapsed because Formula 1 rivals jumped on a “bandwagon” to help themselves.
Williams team boss James Vowles has been seeking greater capital expenditure freedom for his squad, after discovering that its facilities are well down compared to many rivals.
While F1's financial rules allow some spending on capex improvements, Williams feels the $36 million allowed over a four-year period is not enough to get where it wants to be.
The matter was discussed at last week's F1 Commission meeting, where Vowles hoped that a deal could be reached to help the smaller squads make gains.
But in the end, a lack of agreement over what could be done, allied to some outfits seeing greater capex freedom for themselves, meant the discussions stalled. The matter is now set for further debate at F1's Financial Advisory Committee.
Vowles expressed some frustration after the meeting that nothing had been agreed, even though he understood that teams all have to look after their own interests.
"It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, frankly, that we're in a situation where again, that meeting, I would argue, went round in circles if nothing else," he said.
"And to a certain extent, it will do, because everyone in that room wants to make sure that they're not losing out relative to everyone else."
James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing on the grid
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
But despite the matter hitting a roadblock right now, Wolff is hopeful that a solution can be found to help Williams – as he thinks it not right that some squads are trying to capitalise on the situation.
"Why the Capex discussion came up is that a team, Williams, said their infrastructure is sub-par and they wouldn't be able to catch up with trivial things like machine equipment, and up to the technical things like simulators.," he said. "That was the starting point of all discussions.
"Then, as a consequence, some teams jumped on that bandwagon to say, but actually, we would like to have a little bit more capex.
"And that number went up from $50 million to $60 million, $70 million, $90 million, and suddenly, it was like free reign and why don't we change the Capex levels? But there is no reason to do that. I think there is one team we need to treat differently than all the others."
While one solution looked at was to allow improvements on a case-by-case basis, Wolff said that even that failed to get support because others saw opportunities to gain.
He added: "We came up with a list. Some of the big teams said we don't want a list, and if Williams get stuff, we want to have stuff. And that was simply shut down.
"We need stability of regulations, on financial relations. And you need to be able to have a business plan that is valid and not a free rein every two years where we change the goalposts on capex.
"So that's why this was the end of the capex discussion, but maybe we will find a solution for Williams."
Related video
Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"
Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre
Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin
Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin
Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes
Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run
Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run
More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans
More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring
How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.