Subscribe
Previous / Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas race struggles Next / What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
Formula 1 News

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023

Williams driver Alex Albon says his Formula 1 team would have "bitten your arm off" for seventh place in the standings before the start of the 2023 season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Williams looked set for another difficult campaign as incoming team principal James Vowles embarked on a huge rebuild of the long-time backmarker.

While that process will take several years, Williams is fighting over scraps with its FW45, which is lacking aerodynamic load compared to its competitors.

But just like its predecessor, the 2023 car's low-drag characteristics also provided the team with some opportunities to score big on low-downforce circuits.

And more so than last year, when Albon was restricted to just four points across the whole campaign, the Anglo-Thai driver has managed to capitalise on his car's strengths.

Following a solitary point in Bahrain's opening race, Albon grabbed six points for seventh place in Canada, and backed that up with another four points in Silverstone.

With rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant still point-less, Alon has single-handedly dragged Williams up to a joint seventh with Haas on 11 points, three more points than the Grove scored all of last season.

Albon admitted that 2023 had gone much better than he had anticipated. "Honestly, I have to say it's been a really good year for us so far," he said.

"I don't want to say too much but it feels like the way that we started in Bahrain and where we are right now, we've made great progress.

"Maybe not as much as the McLarens, but on our side, we are heading in the right direction.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"We are seventh right now in the constructors' championship, tied. If you had told me or anyone from the team that at the start of the year, we would have bitten your arm off, so it is going well.

"Obviously, we just need to stay focused and keep going at it. But I'm sure, as a team, we can take the summer break off and enjoy it and come back refreshed."

Williams produced a sizeable upgrade for June's Canadian Grand Prix, featuring a new floor and sidepod design.

That has allowed the team to be slightly more competitive on tracks that don't typically suit its car, with Albon taking an unlikely 11th at the twisty Hungaroring, albeit benefitting from a bold undercut strategy.

Read Also:

Albon says having a car that is more likely to challenge for points on any given race weekend, rather than just excelling at some of the calendar's low-downforce outliers, has given the team a boost of confidence.

"It's just great going to every race weekend being able to fight for points, and being in that area where you feel like you go to every weekend knowing that, it just builds confidence and motivation for everyone in the team," he added.

"So, I would say we're enjoying these moments, and hopefully we can we can score some points."

shares
comments

Related video

Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas race struggles

What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Formula 1

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023 Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail

Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks

Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks

Formula 1

Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

Formula 1

Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage" Williams F1: Albon's calmness and confidence "spreading around the garage"

Williams More from
Williams
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Formula 1

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023 Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent

Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent

Latest news

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

eSpt Esports

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed

Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023 Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation" Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Doug Nye

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe