Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty
F1 championship leader Verstappen opts for taciturn approach in protest against "work of public interest" sanctions
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Ben Hunt
Max Verstappen gave nothing but short answers during the Singapore Grand Prix's post-qualifying press conference in protest at his penalty for swearing in Thursday's session.
Verstappen was told to serve "work of public interest" having sworn about his car from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in an FIA clampdown on the use of strong language.
The Dutchman qualified second on the grid for Sunday's race and, although he gave full answers in the subsequent unilateral interviews with ex-IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Verstappen opted for a more laconic approach in the official session - offering one-word answers to emcee Tom Clarkson.
He said that he would conduct a session outside of the official FIA press conference for the benefit of the media, but elected not to answer them in the room - jokingly noting that it was "something with my voice".
Speaking in that post-press conference session, Verstappen opened up on his approach.
"I find it, of course, ridiculous what happens. So why should I then give full answers? Because I might...it's very easily, apparently you get a fine, or you get some sort of penalties.
"I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice and I mean, we can do the interviews also somewhere else, if you need some answers to the questions asked.
Verstappen said that the FIA wanted to set a new precedent to swearing in official media sessions, and that he was being treated harshly so that the officials could stamp out the practice.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Ben Hunt
He said that he had no problem with the stewards themselves for the application of harsher sanctions, but rather the new rules in place themselves.
"They want to set the precedent, and people got warnings or a little fine. Now with me, they wanted to set an even bigger example, I guess.
"Which for me is a bit weird, of course. Because I didn't swear at anyone particularly, I just said one thing about my car. But it's in the code, so they have to follow the book.
"I don't want to blame this on the stewards, because I actually had a really good chat with them. They just have to follow the code, you know, and the book. I think they're quite understanding, but it's difficult for them as well."
"I think what I said wasn't that bad. And, of course, I get if you aim it at someone I think that's bad. Of course emotions can run high, but that's still not okay. I understand that, but I felt like it was quite ridiculous what was given to me."
He had the support of his fellow drivers in the press conference - Lando Norris joked that Verstappen "deserved it" before stating "I think it's pretty unfair, I don't agree with any of it."
Lewis Hamilton added that it was "a bit of a joke", and recommended that Verstappen didn't go through with the community service punishment - suggesting "! certainly wouldn't be doing it."
