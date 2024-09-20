Verstappen ordered to do public service work for swearing in press conference

Max Verstappen has been ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest" by the FIA stewards for using foul language in a press conference at Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The world champion made his remarks during Thursday's official media gathering when he was asked about why team-mate Sergio Perez had been quicker than him in Azerbaijan last weekend.

Verstappen responded: "I don't know, man. Different set-up. So as soon as I went into qualifying, I knew the car was f***ed."

With the issue of drivers swearing having become a huge talking point after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he wanted F1 to limit the broadcast of foul language on television broadcasts, the governing body has shown little tolerance for what Verstappen said.

A statement issued by the stewards after opening free practice said that Verstappen had been summoned for breaching Article 12.2.1k of the International Sporting Code.

This states it is an offence to issue: "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA."

But after the investigation found Verstappen in breach of the regulations, the stewards' report read: "It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts.

"In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport.

"This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.

"The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered "coarse, rude" or may "cause offense" and is not considered suitable for broadcast.

"This is "Misconduct" as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k. The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group.

"When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language. While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologized for his behaviour.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be "obliged to accomplish some work of public interest" (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA."

The FIA has a history of clamping down on the use of foul language in official press conferences.

Last year, as mentioned in the stewards report above, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur were formally warned by the race stewards for their choice of words in a fiery press conference at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Speaking in the wake of Carlos Sainz's car having been damaged by a broken drain in first practice, Vasseur stated, amongst others that "this [situation] will cost us a fortune. We f****d-up the session for Carlos."

Wolff later said: "You're speaking about a f*****g drain cover that's been undone, that has happened before – that's nothing, it's FP1."

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com this week, Ben Sulayem said he had asked F1 chiefs to limit bad language being broadcast on the international feed.

"I mean, we have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music," Ben Sulayem said.

"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."

Those remarks caused a stir in the paddock, with Lewis Hamilton criticising Ben Sulayem's choice of words in referencing rappers, which he suggested had a 'racial element'.

The seven-time champion said: "I don't like how he expressed it. Saying that rappers is very stereotypical and if you think about it, most rappers are black and that really kind of points it towards, when it says: 'We are not like them'. So I think those are the wrong choice of words. There is a racial element there."

Speaking to the media shortly after Verstappen’s punishment was confirmed, Williams team principal James Vowles was keen to stress the importance of differentiating between swearing in a press conference and trying to gag drivers when out on track.

“When you’re actually out there in the moment and even at the point when you think someone has challenged your life, which is often what some of the manoeuvres end up being, all of you, everyone in this room would have an emotional reaction to that,” he said.

“There are two differences to it, clearly I understand we are a world sport and there are elements that have to remain under control and there are other situations where perhaps language has been used on a slow-down lap or stationery in the pitlane that can be avoided.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“But we have to also try and keep in mind that we have some of the most elite athletes in the world putting their lives on the line as gladiators and that will cause an emotional reaction…they still have adrenaline running through their bodies and it would be very difficult to change that.

“Franco (Colapinto) swore today if I am completely transparent, but I will have a chat with him later about that, that wasn’t for any other reason than he had forgotten something, that we can clean up, but I think in the heat of the moment we are asking a lot of athletes.”

Vasseur was also present in the media session and echoed Vowles’ sentiments, but was careful in his wording after his own aforementioned reprimand.

“Okay, first I’m not sure I’m the best reference to speak about it,” he said.

“I think we have to make a difference between the language during the race (compared to elsewhere) because we are one of the only sports…you don’t have a microphone on a football player or whatever.

“We have to understand also that they are driving the car at 350kph, I’m not sure that their language is the first priority for them when they are driving the car and this I can perfectly understand. We can discuss the other approach, which again I won’t do for obvious reasons, but I think it is a bit harsh.”