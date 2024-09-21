All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Singapore GP

How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out

Max Verstappen staged a protest against the FIA after being sanctioned for swearing

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the Press Conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen’s press conference protest against the FIA played out in dramatic fashion following qualifying for Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

After pulling off an impressive feat to secure second place on the grid, he duly completed his commitments on the live F1 feed before moving up to the official press conference room.

Watch: Verstappen stages his own Press Conference in protest of the FIA - F1 Singapore GP Updates

But, after he answered the first question from host Tom Clarkson, it quickly became clear that he was not interested in engaging with lengthy answers.

And as he immediately made a joke about not wishing to say much because of his punishment for swearing in Thursday’s press conference, his intentions became obvious.

Here is how the press conference played out.

Tom Clarkson (TC): Max, it hasn't been the smoothest of weekends for you or Red Bull Racing so far. So how sweet does this front row feel?
Max Verstappen (MV): Yeah, I'm very happy with second today after yesterday. And I would say, also, big thanks to the team for continuing to push throughout the weekend, you know, to make a car better for me. So, yeah, very happy to be on the front row.
TC: What did you change overnight? Because it seems there's been a big difference in performance.
MV: A lot.
TC: Can you elaborate?
MV: No, I might get fined or get an extra day.
TC: Are you confident in the race pace?
MV: Maybe.
TC: I mean, how much of a step into the unknown is the race, given the problems you had yesterday in practice?
MV: It is an unknown....
TC: Tell us about lining up....
MV: It's not towards you, don't worry. I don't want to upset you.
TC: We're fine. But can you just tell us about lining up alongside Lando then tomorrow in terms of the championship battle and your tactics in the race?
MV: I will find out tomorrow.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Ben Hunt

Clarkson then finished questions to second-fastest Lewis Hamilton before opening the floor to the written media.

Verstappen was then asked if he could elaborate on the changes made to the car that had transformed it since Friday, after his reluctance to answer earlier.

In response Verstappen said: “I would prefer if you ask these questions outside the room.”

After confirming that he would answer questions outside the room, Verstappen was then pushed on what would happen if he was punished for his behaviour in this press conference.

He answered: “No comment.”

Asked then about how long he anticipated not giving further answers in FIA press conferences, Verstappen said: “I'm answering. Just not a lot. Probably my voice.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty
Next article Leclerc: Ferrari threw front row 'in the bin' with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy

Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy
F1 rookie sprint race plan set for green light

F1 rookie sprint race plan set for green light

Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 rookie sprint race plan set for green light
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Latest news

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

Prime

Discover prime content
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global