Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving

Red Bull driver Verstappen had been leading the race when pushed into a spin by Ocon's Force India, which was trying to unlap itself having pitted for new supersoft tyres.

The incident cost Verstappen victory, and afterwards he confronted Ocon while they were being weighed

Verstappen was filmed pushing Ocon several times while they argued.

Both drivers must now appear before the stewards at Interlagos to assess whether either contravened article 12.1.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code.

That regulations covers any "act prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motorsport generally".

Verstappen finished the race second behind Lewis Hamilton, while Ocon was given a stop/go penalty for causing the collision and ended up 15th.