Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Verstappen "didn't have a single lap" where car handled well

shares
comments
Verstappen
By:
1h ago

Max Verstappen said "didn't have a single lap" where his Red Bull Formula 1 car handled well during a Bahrain Grand Prix he felt like he was just "surviving".

Verstappen finished fourth and only missed out on an unexpected second podium in a row when a late safety car stopped him overhauling the hobbled Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

However, Verstappen said he was not too disappointed to miss out on a podium because Red Bull "didn't deserve" it with its lack of pace.

Asked if the car was better in the race than in qualifying, where both Verstappen and his teammate Pierre Gasly were unhappy, Verstappen said: "No, absolutely not. A lot of oversteer.

"I didn't have a single lap where I felt it was looking good. It was just a question of surviving and bringing it home after every stint."

Verstappen was running more than half a minute behind long-time race leader Leclerc before the Ferrari suffered a cylinder problem with 10 laps to go.

It comes after the lead Red Bull driver finished 22 seconds behind Australian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas in the season opener.

"The set-up changes made for qualifying were the wrong direction and then you can't change it so in the race it was also not good," Verstappen said of his grand prix.

"I was just struggling for grip, so I was sliding around a lot and managing my tyres till the end."

Verstappen's result leaves him third in the drivers' championship, 17 points behind early pacesetter Bottas.

"We scored better than we expected," he said. "On that front we maximised [the result].

"We just have to do better. The championship is long and right now we're having a tough time. Then you have to make sure you don't drop too many points.

"Nothing has happened yet, but we have to improve."

Verstappen said the high winds experienced on Sunday evening "definitely didn't help", although was not sure it made it worse.

His team boss Christian Horner was more convinced that the wind had been a factor.

"I think the wind affected us badly today," he said. "To a greater or lesser extent than other teams I don't know but it seemed to hurt us quite a lot.

"We just don't seem to have been able to extract the most out of the tyres in both qualifying and the race.

"The drivers have done a good job to get the most out of the car but when you listen to their comments they are not in a happy window at the moment with where the car is capable of being."

Asked if there had been hints of this from Barcelona testing or the season opener in Australia, Horner said: "You get tell-tale signs.

"Obviously Barcelona is now a month ago, more data, more information, it's how you use that moving forwards into the next month and obviously development thereafter."

Next article
Ferrari "disappointed but not unhappy" after Bahrain GP

Previous article

Ferrari "disappointed but not unhappy" after Bahrain GP

Next article

How "outlier" Leclerc left even Hamilton impressed

How "outlier" Leclerc left even Hamilton impressed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Verstappen "didn't have a single lap" where car handled well Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "didn't have a single lap" where car handled well

1h ago
Risk of Article
Formula 1

Risk of "electrocution" led to Ricciardo infringement

Ferrari: Leclerc problem not related to MGU-H Article
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc problem not related to MGU-H

Latest videos
Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains 07:49
Formula 1

Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains

Mar 31, 2019
Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP 08:35
Formula 1

Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP

Mar 31, 2019

Shop Our Store
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Debate: Is Charles Leclerc the man to lead Ferrari?
Formula 1

Debate: Is Charles Leclerc the man to lead Ferrari?

Plastic bag on front wing hindered Bottas in Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Plastic bag on front wing hindered Bottas in Bahrain GP

How
Formula 1

How "outlier" Leclerc left even Hamilton impressed

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.