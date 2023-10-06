Tsunoda doesn’t want Red Bull ‘misunderstanding’ over Aston Martin F1 links
Yuki Tsunoda hopes that his bosses do not “misunderstand” his commitment to Red Bull's Formula 1 effort, amid rumours linking him to Aston Martin.
The Japanese driver has just had his contract at AlphaTauri extended for another year, with him set to line-up alongside Daniel Ricciardo.
With much intrigue about what Red Bull will do with its own second seat in 2025 if Sergio Perez is not retained, next season could be make or break for Tsunoda if he is ever going to get the chance to step up.
Tsunoda’s situation does have an added complication because of strong links he has to Honda, which is understood to help provide backing to Red Bull for his seat.
With the Japanese manufacturer leaving Red Bull at the end of 2025 to join Aston Martin, that has inevitably opened the door to speculation that Tsunoda could change camps with it.
But Tsunoda wants Red Bull to know that he is not thinking of an Aston Martin future at all – and instead is eager to impress enough next year so can step up to partner Max Verstappen.
Asked in Qatar if he felt he had a shot at the Red Bull cockpit, Tsunoda said: “I hope so, to be honest.
“Obviously, the main thing is I don't want Red Bull to misunderstand something – like for example that I'm just focusing now on Aston Martin or anything [like that].
“I'm at AlphaTauri, and I've been with Red Bull since I was 18-years-old. So, I am now focusing to perform for Red Bull, not for Aston Martin.
“Hopefully they don't have misunderstood those things and hopefully they really consider my future seriously.
“If I perform well as a driver, hopefully they consider me more and obviously, if I didn't, I understand. But if I'm able to show my performance, I would like to have a bit more kind of rotation.”
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Tsunoda hoped that Red Bull did not think that Honda’s future switch to Aston Martin was enough to have any influence on its call on whether or not he could be moved across.
He felt that what Honda wanted above all else was for a Japanese driver to succeed in F1, even if it was not with one of its engines.
Asked if the Aston Martin decision could complicate Red Bull’s thought process, Tsunoda said: “If that's the case, I'm not happy with it.
“I don't know how the conversations are going [at Red Bull] with Honda, because Honda is still supplying the engine.
“But I think from the Honda side, what they're saying is that as long as I can succeed, as long as a Japanese driver can one day achieve success, they don't care where I go.
“They want a Japanese driver to be successful. Obviously, it would be lucky if we worked together and achieved success [together], but in the end they don't care about it. And that's what I really like about Honda.
“They don't care which team you are at. So, I don't think they're really focusing on Aston Martin or whatever. They are just focusing as a driver, on Yuki Tsunoda, and the support to make me a successful driver.”
Related video
Norris rejects Alonso's “silly” suggestion that McLaren F1 is overconfident
F1 Qatar GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in the United States
Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer”
Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer” Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer”
AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024
AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024 AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance
AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance
Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP
Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Latest news
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.