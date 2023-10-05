Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer”
Yuki Tsunoda fears that the revamped Qatar Formula 1 track will be a "floor destroyer" this weekend thanks to new kerbs that he thinks are too aggressive.
As part of its return to the F1 calendar following an inaugural event in 2021, Qatar race organisers have undertaken a massive overhaul of the Lusail venue.
On top of a complete resurfacing, the first time that has happened since the venue was built in 2004, all the kerbs around the track have been revised.
This was initially viewed as a positive step, because back at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix there were a spate of problems caused by kerbs causing punctures for drivers.
In the race, Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and George Russell all suffered high-profile punctures that post-race investigations pointed to being caused by abuse of the kerbs.
But as drivers got their first sighting of the Qatar upgrades ahead of this weekend's event, concerns have emerged that the new solution introduced could be even worse.
Tsunoda says his whole team is worried that the new kerb design is far too aggressive for the current generation of ground effect cars, which run very close to the ground so are susceptible to damage on raised surfaces.
Speaking on Thursday he declared that Qatar now was a “floor destroyer track.”
Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri, signs an autograph
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
He added: “It seems like they changed to the aggressive kerbs.
“Here is always a story with track limits, but they made even worse the kerbs because when you go over the white line, you are going to have a proper penalty - which seems like it's going to be a high risk to damage the car.”
Tsunoda explained that the biggest issue was the transition between the kerb and the run-off, which left the risk of a car running wide being exposed to a battering from underneath.
“It’s the step between the kerb and off track,” he said. “Driving on the kerb won’t be an issue, but once you step out from the kerbs it's going to be like a complete sliding effect.
“It is not smooth at all, and especially driving here, with such high-speed corners where the car is really low, it will be hard. Even one time will be pretty costly I think.”
Tsunoda said the first reality about the state of the kerbs emerged earlier this week, when his AlphaTauri team got photos of the revised track.
“I did the simulator on Tuesday, and the pictures arrived on that day,” he said. “The pictures were really aggressive, and all the engineers are concerned about it.”
Related video
Hamilton's first F1 race-winning Mercedes to go on auction at Las Vegas GP
Aston Martin rules out Alonso, Stroll involvement in Valkyrie Hypercar assault
Tsunoda doesn’t want Red Bull ‘misunderstanding’ over Aston Martin F1 links
Tsunoda doesn’t want Red Bull ‘misunderstanding’ over Aston Martin F1 links Tsunoda doesn’t want Red Bull ‘misunderstanding’ over Aston Martin F1 links
AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024
AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024 AlphaTauri F1 team retains Tsunoda and Ricciardo for 2024
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
Latest news
Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst
Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst
Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit
Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit
Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren
Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren
Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying
Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.