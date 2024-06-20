All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Stroll: Aston Martin can offer Newey “young” and “exciting” F1 project

The Aston Martin F1 team has plenty to offer Adrian Newey for his next career steps.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Aston Martin can offer Adrian Newey the benefits of being part of a “young” and “exciting” project, reckons Lance Stroll.

The Silverstone-based team has ramped up its efforts to lure the star designer on board once his current contract with Red Bull ends in the first quarter of next year.

While a number of teams are in the hunt to try to secure Newey’s services, it has emerged that Aston Martin is doing all it can to succeed after it gave the Briton a private factory tour recently.

It is understood that Aston Martin tried to keep the visit secret, by requesting staff leave the facility when Newey was there, but news of it has still leaked out.

While Newey is unlikely to rush making a call on what he does, with Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur also understood to have spoken personally to him, the fight to win him over looks likely to be quite intense.

But while other options like Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have their obvious pros and cons, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll reckons that his squad has some aces up its sleeve in terms of what it can offer.

Asked what he thinks the team can give Newey over other competitors, Stroll said: “Well, you know, it's a super exciting factory. We have a young team, but a very exciting project. You know, wind tunnel, everything that you already know. That's very exciting about our team.”

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stroll said he was unaware of where things were at with Newey, saying the situation looks especially fluid.

“Well, I think everyone in this paddock wants to meet Adrian Newey,” he said. “I hear a lot of things, mainly from you guys. I mean, last week I heard he was going to Ferrari and now he's coming to us. Next week he's going to be going to Williams! So I listen to you guys.

“But I mean, he's a legend in the sport. He has more championships than anyone in this paddock, drivers, engineers, anyone. Everyone loves Adrian and wants Adrian.”

Stroll’s team-mate Fernando Alonso was less forthcoming on the Newey situation when asked ahead of the Spanish GP.

“There are many questions on that,” said Alonso. “I read the rumours, I read the news. But it's coming from the same source and the same websites of one week ago [saying] he was in Ferrari and it was the announcement at 12 o'clock before Canada race. So yeah, rumours are rumours.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 10 things you didn’t know about Silverstone F1 circuit
Next article Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Mercedes new F1 floor did not appear on official FIA documents

Why Mercedes new F1 floor did not appear on official FIA documents

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Mercedes new F1 floor did not appear on official FIA documents
Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix

Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Lance Stroll
More from
Lance Stroll
Why Lance Stroll isn’t about to throw in the towel on F1 now

Why Lance Stroll isn’t about to throw in the towel on F1 now

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Why Lance Stroll isn’t about to throw in the towel on F1 now
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Formula 1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
The characteristics that are holding back Aston Martin's F1 car

The characteristics that are holding back Aston Martin's F1 car

Formula 1
Spanish GP
The characteristics that are holding back Aston Martin's F1 car
Aston Martin F1 team ramps up bid to secure Newey

Aston Martin F1 team ramps up bid to secure Newey

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Aston Martin F1 team ramps up bid to secure Newey
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Latest news

Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash
What's the latest on F1's 2025 driver market?

What's the latest on F1's 2025 driver market?

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
What's the latest on F1's 2025 driver market?
Bezzecchi set to join factory Aprilia MotoGP team in 2025

Bezzecchi set to join factory Aprilia MotoGP team in 2025

MGP MotoGP
Bezzecchi set to join factory Aprilia MotoGP team in 2025
F1 Spanish GP: Norris noses ahead of Verstappen by 0.024s in FP1

F1 Spanish GP: Norris noses ahead of Verstappen by 0.024s in FP1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Norris noses ahead of Verstappen by 0.024s in FP1

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global