Special feature
Formula 1 United States GP

Seven things we learned at the 2024 United States Grand Prix

Ferrari's crushing dominance and the Verstappen/Norris incident were just the tip of the iceberg in Texas' latest Formula 1 offering. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Austin

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team,
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, runs wide as Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins and Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 pass
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, runs wide
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, avoids him
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, lifts his trophy
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
The Champagne and trophy for Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the the post race press conference
Box-office? Definitely. This year’s edition of the F1 race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas threw up a thrilling battle between the two title protagonists over third – one that predictably ended with a stewards’ call that split the audience. Ferrari’s commanding 1-2 was almost secondary to the battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Charles Leclerc was brilliantly opportunistic at the start, waiting for the Verstappen-Norris fight at the front to boil over beyond the white lines for him to ghost into the lead and leave the two in his wake. But Ferrari had known after the sprint race that a win was on the cards, even from the second row of the grid. 

There were fights throughout the field over contested championship positions, over track limits penalties, and over an unexpected rivalry between a man in his 40s and a man who wasn’t even born when the aforementioned veteran made his F1 debut. 

Here’s everything we learned in the Lone Star state. 

1. Ferrari’s recent upgrades pass the litmus test 

Ferrari celebrates its 1-2 finish at COTA

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari celebrates its 1-2 finish at COTA

Photo by: Ferrari

“I think this will be the most important test so far for us, to see whether all these upgrades that we brought in the past are working in the right direction for more of a normal kind of track”.

This was Carlos Sainz’s tentative assessment of Ferrari’s hopes on Thursday, as a recent run of good form at Monza, Baku, and Singapore all came at less conventional circuits.  

Had the team eradicated the performance loss it sustained in high-speed corners through bouncing? Ferrari’s 1-2 punch in Austin suggested that it had at least alleviated those symptoms – at least, to a certain degree. 

In qualifying, the SF-24 seemed to struggle with the bumps in the opening sector and thus the drivers couldn’t attack the esses with the same gusto as Verstappen or Norris, but the car was dynamite in race trim.  

Remember back in 2022 when Ferrari had a habit of chewing through its Pirellis? That’s a long-faded memory now; the red cars now have a delicate touch with tyres and this has opened considerable latitude with strategy. Sainz could be pulled in for his stop knowing that an undercut could work long-term, and Leclerc could go deeper into the race on the mediums to ensure he had a tyre delta for his second and final stint.  

The constructors’ championship lead is only 48 points away. And, on this form, it’s certainly achievable. 

2. Passing off-track isn’t acceptable – except when it is

Inconsistency in the rules? Norris was penalised for passing off-track, but that contradicted earlier decisions

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Inconsistency in the rules? Norris was penalised for passing off-track, but that contradicted earlier decisions

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Who’d be an F1 steward? For most of us, deciding what to have for dinner is enough of an ordeal; making the call that has a direct effect on a multi-billion dollar championship outcome is a comparative behemoth with vast consequences either way. I’ll have the gravlax, please. 

The stewards’ decision to hand Lando Norris a five-second penalty for passing Max Verstappen off-track came amid complaints about consistency. Norris brought up that Verstappen had made a place at the start by going off the road at Turn 1 and taking the McLaren driver with him into the run-off.  

Equally, Verstappen going deep into Turn 12 seconds before that move that had Norris off could be equated to the penalty George Russell got for putting Valtteri Bottas wide at the same turn. McLaren was so convinced that Verstappen would get a penalty for putting Norris off that it did not ask its driver to hand the place back. 

This isn’t a statement about what the right call should have been. In retrospect, Verstappen might have got the same five seconds as Russell had Norris stayed behind. Alternatively, Norris could have thrown caution to the wind and divebombed his way past a couple of laps before.

This would have given him a couple of extra laps to build the requisite five-second gap to cover off the penalty. Or just put gravel there; physical limits are much more well-defined than those described on paper... 

3. Mercedes’ sensitivity issues dampen upgrade optimism 

Hamilton's race ended before it really began with an early spin into the T19 gravel

Hamilton's race ended before it really began with an early spin into the T19 gravel

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

During Friday’s sessions, Mercedes looked distinctly fleet of foot as it wedged itself in the battle between the Ferraris and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. A series of new upgrades injected a sense of optimism into a team that had not enjoyed particularly stellar form after the summer break, and both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were in contention for sprint pole. Hamilton might have managed it, had Franco Colapinto not gone off at Turn 12 just ahead to bring out a yellow flag... 

The wind had changed on Saturday. Higher temperatures on Saturday threw the brace of W15s out of the tyre window; Russell suffered with degradation, while Hamilton had to contend with graining and a suspension issue in a lonely run to sixth. The weekend never really came back to Mercedes as temperatures stayed high, and the knife-edge balancing act that the car tenuously performed ended in disaster as Hamilton fell out in Q1 and Russell shunted at Turn 18 in the final phase. 

Russell at least recovered sixth from a pitlane start, but Hamilton lobbed his car into the gravel on lap two; a gust of wind was blamed for the snap at the rear.  

“There will be lots of digging between why were we fastest on Friday evening, and why not anymore in qualifying the next day?” Toto Wolff said. “What were the circumstances of that? What does the data say? 

“And then today's performance, lots of data collection. So that's why it's not concerning for me. It's just where we are. We're back to underdog status.” 

4. Red Bull bib controversy spills over

The bib at the front of the Red Bull stole headlines at the start of the weekend

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The bib at the front of the Red Bull stole headlines at the start of the weekend

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Before this weekend, ‘bib’ in common parlance was the thing babies wear around their necks to stop them dribbling mashed banana down themselves. It’s also used to refer to the part of the undertray at the front of the floor; for the teams, this is an open-source component, meaning that all teams have access to a team’s design for this part.

Controversy over Red Bull’s bib design flared up in the Austin paddock, as it became apparent that it had a mechanism in place that allowed it to adjust the bib height quickly from within the tub.  

There was speculation that the team had used it to change the floor height from qualifying to the race, not permissible by parc ferme regulations. Red Bull countered that this was not something that could be adjusted while the car was fully assembled, although McLaren was vocal on wanting the FIA to investigate further into the design. It wanted to determine to understand if its rival outfit had made changes during parc ferme previously. 

The FIA found no evidence that this had been used between qualifying and the race previously. A well-placed Sky Sports F1 camera showed Max Verstappen’s number one mechanic Ole Schack showing the FIA how the system could be accessed through the bulkhead, with a socket on the end of a long metal rod. Some suggested that this was performative, but the FIA nonetheless considered the matter closed.  

Regardless, the infantile spats that emerged as a result were worthy of bibs – the baby kind – to stop the seemingly endless dribbling of sour grapes staining the shirts of various team personnel on both sides of the argument. 

5. Haas now heads battle for sixth over RB, after tricking Alpine 

A stunning home weekend for Haas saw it take charge in the race for P6

A stunning home weekend for Haas saw it take charge in the race for P6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

A double-points finish in the Austin sprint and Nico Hulkenberg’s eighth place in the full-length grand prix lifted Haas above RB in the hotly contested battle for sixth in the constructors’ championship. A series of upgrades seemed to give the American squad more ammunition in that battle, although Kevin Magnussen nonetheless bagged seventh in the sprint without them before his car was upgraded in the gap before grand prix qualifying. 

While Magnussen ran ahead of Hulkenberg in Sunday’s race, he ended up playing the sacrificial lamb once more. The team needed to get Pierre Gasly out of the way as the Alpine driver was running well in sixth, and so pulled Magnussen in slightly early (thus converting his race to a two-stop) to goad the French team into responding. It duly did so, and Magnussen ended up getting the undercut on the one-time race winner in the process. 

This allowed Hulkenberg to go deeper into the race in clear air and, when the German stopped, he came out well ahead of the Frenchman to ensure he’d climbed a few positions among the points finishers. Magnussen was also making rapid progress in front and the team tried to time a switch to the medium tyres to give him a shot of climbing back into the points – but Franco Colapinto ahead was too quick to close down.  

“They decided to put the pressure with one car, and we just fell for it and reacted when the medium was the better compound for the race,” Gasly griped. “We lost four or five seconds in the pits, exited in the traffic and just struggled massively on the hard.” 

6. Alonso fought the Law(son) – and Lawson won 

There was no breakin' rocks in the hot sun, just tempers flaring as Alonso and Lawson battled

Photo by: Motorsport Images

There was no breakin' rocks in the hot sun, just tempers flaring as Alonso and Lawson battled

Photo by: Motorsport Images

If anyone had put the emergence of the weird spat between Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson on their bingo card for this weekend, then they certainly ought to win something. It all kicked off in the sprint race: in their battle over 15th place, Lawson saw Alonso looming larger in his mirrors and moved across to cover the line before moving back into the usual position for the Turn 12 braking zone.  

This forced Alonso to drop deep while passing, which allowed Lawson to achieve a switchback into the next corner and park his car on the apex to ensure the Aston Martin could not throw its nose down the inside. “The AlphaTauri is such an idiot,” Alonso exclaimed, audibly upset at the robustness of Lawson’s defence. The two were seen afterwards ‘in discussion’ over the sprint race events. 

Alonso got his own back slightly in qualifying after overtaking Lawson on their Q1 out-laps, disrupting the Kiwi enough for him to say “he’s doing exactly what he said he’d do” over the radio. “He said he would screw me, and I guess he kept his word,” Lawson explained afterwards, although Alonso perhaps hadn’t quite clocked that the returning RB driver was due to start from the back of the grid in any case. 

Lawson won the overall battle, however. Fresh from dispatching Lance Stroll around the outside of Turn 6, the New Zealander then put a tidy move on Alonso on lap 11 into the Turn 12 braking zone and then covered off all bases in the following corners – Alonso kicked up the dirt in Turn 14 in an effort to find a way back past. It was ultimately futile. 

7. 2026 cars get extra two-seconds boost after rules improvements 

More boost? Refinements have been made to the 2026 regulations

Photo by: FIA

More boost? Refinements have been made to the 2026 regulations

Photo by: FIA

When the 2026 regulations were unveiled at this year’s Canadian Grand Prix, many of the team principals were not only irked at the way the FIA had perhaps attempted to strongarm them into accepting the new rules, but also at the comparative lack of performance. A 40% reduction in downforce, thanks to the reduction in Venturi tunnel size and revised aerodynamics, has now been reduced to just a 15% deficit versus the current cars. 

FIA head of single-seaters Nikolas Tombazis says that the 2026 rules have been changed to enlarge the diffuser, the bounding box for the front wing, and allow for leading edge devices for the floor. The earlier performance points with adjustable aerodynamics and smaller size remain in place. 

The 2026 cars in their current form will now be, per Tombazis, around a second a lap slower than the current machinery. Whether the additional aerodynamic allowances dilute the effect of the desired on-track product remains to be seen, although the performance effect of narrower tyres should not be underestimated. Teams cannot work on the aerodynamics of their 2026 cars until the 1 January next year. 

Will Ferrari take momentum into Mexico this weekend?

Will Ferrari take momentum into Mexico this weekend?

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

