Subscribe
Previous / Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Next / FIA revises Montreal Turn 1 barrier after F1 driver complaints
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Russell: Mercedes can repeat double F1 podium in Canada

George Russell thinks he and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton can repeat their Barcelona double podium in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne

Hamilton and Russell qualified fourth and fifth respectively in a chaotic wet qualifying in Montreal, in which the pair were briefly under threat of not making it into Q2 amid ever-changing conditions.

They will both move up a place after a penalty for Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, who starred with a second place in Q3 but was later demoted for a red flag infringement.

Earlier this month both Mercedes drivers flanked Max Verstappen on the podium in Spain, a breakthrough result that vindicated the Brackley team's mid-season change of car concept.

Russell thinks he and Hamilton have found the race pace to repeat that performance on the vastly different Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

"P5 is a good place to start from and I see no reason why we can't fight for a double podium again," Russell said when asked by Motorsport.com about the team's prospects in the race.

"On race pace we were really strong [in FP2]. Ferrari looked surprisingly competitive in their long run pace, maybe question marks over their fuel load.

"But we were just a small step behind Verstappen, ahead of [Fernando] Alonso, ahead of [Sergio] Perez at least yesterday in FP2.

"Signs are promising going into the race."

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Francois Tremblay

Friday's second practice session was the only opportunity to drive on a dry track this weekend.

When Motorsport.com asked Hamilton how many unknowns Mercedes was still facing over its race pace ahead of what is expected to be a dry grand prix, he replied: "Not too many.

Read Also:

"We had a long run yesterday, but it was at the beginning of the session when the track was much slower.

"I think the others did their long run like 45 minutes later. We'll wing it and see how it goes.

"Hopefully our race pace is stronger than what our pace showed today, so hopefully we're fighting the top two drivers Alonso and Max tomorrow.

"Hopefully we can put some pressure at least on one of them."

shares
comments

Related video

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

FIA revises Montreal Turn 1 barrier after F1 driver complaints
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me" Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement

Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement

Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned

Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull

Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP

Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe