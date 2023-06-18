Subscribe
Previous / Perez admits “we got it wrong” on tyre call as he misses Q3 again Next / Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Mercedes: Positivity ‘cascading’ into F1 team following W14 upgrades

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sees positivity “cascading’ into his Formula 1 team in the wake of rapid progress made since it's W14 upgrades arrived.

Jonathan Noble
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Having anticipated a tough challenge at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, where the long straights and slow corners were not expected to suit the Mercedes package, a fourth and fifth place on the grid in tricky wet conditions was encouraging.

With Lewis Hamilton having declared ahead of the weekend that Mercedes now had its ‘North Star’ back in terms of a development direction, Wolff concurred that the feeling inside the squad was now transformed.

“I think we can see the positive dynamic which is cascading and transcending into the organisation,” explained Wolff.

“We feel that the car is coming together, and we see that our data yields results on track. We haven't felt that for a long time, and this contributes to being in a good place right now.”

Mechanics in the garage with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Mechanics in the garage with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

But Wolff said it was important that Mercedes did not get complacent in thinking that success was now guaranteed, as struggles at certain points of the Montreal weekend had highlighted ongoing deficiencies.

“I think we can be carefully optimistic,” he added. “What we see is an upward trend. But, at the same time, you can see how vulnerable we are. Just look at FP3 where we were not having enough temperature in the tyres, and we fell off a cliff.”

Despite some ongoing question marks, Mercedes is well aware that its car performs better on Sundays in relation to the opposition – which has left Wolff agreeing with his drivers that another double podium finish could be on the cards.

“I think we can be also there,” he said. “We can be satisfied so far. Obviously the two cars, they put two consecutive laps in there at the front. And that's pretty normal.

Read Also:

“I think we've seen in both drivers and especially Lewis in Q2 when he went straight [at the chicane and lost his lap], that would have put him fastest among the inter runners with a very, very competitive time.

“So overall, I think the speed was there considering that this is not a strong circuit for us, and it was raining.”

shares
comments

Related video

Perez admits “we got it wrong” on tyre call as he misses Q3 again

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned

Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull Hamilton: Mercedes needs to start focusing on 2024 to match Red Bull

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement

Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement Russell suspects F1 Canadian GP crash not to blame for retirement

Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP

Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP Hamilton: Aston Martin 'a bit of a step ahead' of Mercedes in Canadian GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe