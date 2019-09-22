Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race

shares
comments
Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race
By:
Co-author: Edd Straw
Sep 22, 2019, 3:09 PM

Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell says it's a "shame" his Singapore Grand Prix collision with Romain Grosjean ended only his race and not Grosjean's as well.

The crash happened when Grosjean had tried to hang his Haas VF-19 round the outside of Russell exiting Turn 8 in a lap 35 battle for 17th place.

His right-front tyre made contact with the left rear of Russell and the Briton's Williams was speared into the wall, Russell retiring on the spot and telling his team "I shouldn't be surprised" in the immediate aftermath.

Grosjean went on to finish the grand prix in 11th, and had a post-race conversation with Russell, who was frustrated by the Haas driver refusing to accept the blame.

"He said I left him no room and that he was in the wall before he hit me. And I just said, well, that's absolutely not the case, because I had the last hour to be able to watch the video," Russell said.

"It's a shame that it just ruined my race and not his too. So that's probably why he doesn't feel like he was in the wrong. At the end of the day, if the exact same incident were to happen again, there is nothing I would do different."

Explaining why he felt Grosjean was to blame, Russell said: "Romain had his right to lunge it down the inside at the apex of the corner, we were side by side, but I had the inside momentum and come mid-exit phase I was well ahead, half a car's length to three quarters of it ahead of him.

"And by that point, the guy on the inside has got the right to take the racing line, and it's the guy-on-the-outside's job to concede the corner.

"And I don't really know what he was trying to do, because even if he committed a bit more he still wouldn't have been able to overtake."

The stewards are still investigating the collision, and both drivers have been summoned for a post-race hearing.

Speaking to the media, Grosjean made it clear he was yet to see footage, but offered his view of the collision.

"We were side by side and then George went on throttle early and I was on the left so I didn’t have much room to go more to the left, obviously there’s a wall there," he said.

"I just need to see footage. What I think is that he had a moment mid-corner with his rear and touched my front, and then sent him the other way around.

"It’s bloody difficult to overtake in that circuit and when you know there’s a car on entry phase next to you, you know it’s going to do the corner on the outside, so I’ve had the occasion with a few other guys and it’s gone okay.

"I need to see the footage, obviously George is not super happy, but I don’t think I had much more room to go any more on the left."

Next article
Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

Previous article

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

Next article

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now , George Russell
Teams Williams , Haas F1 Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

1h
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought

1h
3
Formula 1

Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race

55m
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat

32m
5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat
F1

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat

Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race
F1

Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore
F1

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought
F1

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought

The Singapore GP as it happened
F1

The Singapore GP as it happened

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.