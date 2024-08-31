Rosberg: Antonelli can become "best of next generation", but F1 preparation not ideal

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg believes that Andrea Kimi Antonelli has the talent to star in Formula 1, but notes his preparation in his 2024 Formula 2 season "is anything but ideal".

Antonelli was announced on Saturday as a Mercedes driver for 2025 to partner George Russell at the team, a day after his brief showing in FP1 for the team - where he crashed at Parabolica after overdoing it on his second flying lap.

This concludes Antonelli's rapid ascent through the junior categories; the Bologna-born driver won both Italian and ADAC F4 categories at a canter in his first year of car racing in 2022, and followed that up with a Formula Regional European Championship title the year after.

Mercedes has been preparing Antonelli for F1 with a series of tests in the 2022 Mercedes W13, under the testing of previous cars (TPC) regulations, while he dovetails that with a year with Prema in F2.

However, Prema has found itself struggling to match its usual form with the introduction of the new Dallara chassis for this season, and thus Antonelli has found himself seventh in the championship - something Rosberg notes is not 'ideal' preparation for next season.

"Yes, it's the right move, but of course it's also very, very brave," Rosberg told Sky Germany. "Kimi was in my go-kart team [Rosberg Racing Academy] a few years ago. So I know him very, very well. And he certainly has the talent to become the best of the next generation.

"But of course, his preparation is anything but ideal. In Formula 2, I don't think he has a good car this year and hasn't been able to show what he's capable of. He did beat his team-mate Oliver Bearman, who is also going into Formula 1.

"But difficult - and then of course the crash yesterday. So, sub-optimal preparation. But I think he [Mercedes boss Toto Wolff] made the right decision."

Rosberg had sympathy for the pressure on Antonelli during his first FP1 session for Mercedes, particularly as it was amplified through being at his home race at Monza.

Suggesting that his crash was through being "over the top", he added that this was a factor of his age - but noted that he had demonstrated pace from the start.

"Mentally, it's so tough. Yesterday alone, the first official laps in Formula 1, as an eighteen-year-old, in Italy, as an Italian. The whole world is watching him and then the second lap. And then put away [in the wall] like that.

"Until then, he was fast. Lewis Hamilton was on the track at the same time, which was okay.

"But that's obviously super unfavourable. Totally over the top, totally over-motivated and that's just because he's 18 and he's just starting."

