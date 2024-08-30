Antonelli crashes on Mercedes FP1 debut at Monza
The 18-year-old hit the barriers during the early stages of the first free practice session at the Italian Grand Prix
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, crashes out in FP1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s long-awaited F1 debut with Mercedes lasted just 10 minutes before he crashed out of FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.
The 18-year-old was running in place of George Russell to gain his first experience behind the wheel in F1 on a grand prix weekend but, having initially set the fastest lap of the session, he spun off at Parabolica and hit the wall.
With Antonelli all-but confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes next season, it was an inauspicious start to the Italian teenager’s F1 journey.
After swearing and apologising over the team radio, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff consoled Antonelli, replying: “Kimi all good, all good Kimi.”
The session was red-flagged as a dejected Antonelli climbed out and trudged away, while the stricken Mercedes was taken back to the pit lane, with FP1 resuming after a 10-minute delay.
The medical car at the scene of a crash in FP1 for Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Russell will be back behind the wheel in FP2 should the car be fixed up in time by the Mercedes mechanics.
Mercedes confirmed after the crash that Antonelli was running with the updated floor for the session, but insisted there were spares that could be used, meaning there was as yet no impact on the weekend.
Mercedes chief communications officer Bradley Lord commented: "We're literally just getting the car back as we speak. It was a pretty hefty impact at a high-speed corner.
"Kimi's still down at the medical centre just being checked out, making sure everything's OK. We'll assess the car and hopefully have it turned around for FP2.
"It's unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that's always good to see and it's all part of the learning curve."
Marshals assist Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, after a crash in FP1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
