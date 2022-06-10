Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Revealed: Drag-beating parts that F1 teams brought to Baku Next / Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support

Daniel Ricciardo insists he is not complacent about his Formula 1 future at McLaren, despite being told he has the full support of the team.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support
Listen to this article

Speculation about Ricciardo's place at McLaren emerged over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend when CEO Zak Brown said that the Australian's results had not lived up to expectations and there were "mechanisms" that could result in them parting ways.

Although Ricciardo has a contract until the end of 2023, Brown's comments were interpreted as suggesting things could change for next year.

Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ricciardo said he had clarified things with Brown since Monaco and was assured that there was no change of plan.

But, despite being assured that his place was secure, he said there was no question of him feeling so safe that he was getting complacent about his seat.

"Absolutely not," he said. "There is a level of signing early in a season that gives you some comfort, but that comfort shouldn't be misconstrued with complacency. Absolutely not.

"It's as simple as this. My results, I want them to be better. I know that it can be better. And I want to enjoy that success with the team.

"So I'm not going to just sit back in 13th and be complacent or happy about that. Not at all."

Ricciardo said that despite comments that Brown had made, he and his bosses were fully aligned on sorting things out and building some momentum in to 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"We've spoke," he said, when asked by Motorsport.com if he had discussed things with Brown since the media reports emerged. "We've had a catch up. I think nothing needed to be kind of elaborated on it.

"I think sometimes we, and I'm guilty of it as well, get caught up in the media and not always make total sense of things. But it is clear for us moving forward.

"My contract's clear with the team until the end of next year. I'm fully committed and I've certainly voiced that.

"It's obviously now just on track, to show it and show these moments and these races that I know I am capable of. And I do truly believe that I have the full support of the team and we want to do it together. "

Read Also:

While the tone of Brown's comments about Ricciardo over the Monaco weekend was a change of the team's previous stance, the Australian driver said he was not surprised by what was said.

"Maybe I kind of become a little bit immune to the media, I think being in the sport for so long," he said.

"I know that some things are taken out of context. So I'm not really one to like go into it and read too much and try and understand it. At the end of the day, I guess I know the facts between us and what I have with the team.

"So, simply, I don't get caught up with it. So no, I guess I'm not surprised with anything these days."

shares
comments
Revealed: Drag-beating parts that F1 teams brought to Baku
Previous article

Revealed: Drag-beating parts that F1 teams brought to Baku
Next article

Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers

Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Why McLaren is committed to ‘make it work’ with Ricciardo - for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

Why McLaren is committed to ‘make it work’ with Ricciardo - for now

Ricciardo explains story behind ‘FEA’ message on F1 helmet Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains story behind ‘FEA’ message on F1 helmet

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

McLaren has to "up game" after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend Canadian GP
Formula 1

McLaren has to "up game" after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
6 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.