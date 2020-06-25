Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: 10-race Formula 1 season would be "legit"

shares
comments
Ricciardo: 10-race Formula 1 season would be "legit"
By:
Jun 25, 2020, 8:12 AM

Daniel Ricciardo says anything from 10 races onwards would be enough to fairly crown a legitimate 2020 Formula 1 World Champion.

There are currently eight races locked in for the resumption of the 2020 season, however at the time of the revised calendar announcement F1 officials were still hopeful of expanding that to as many as 18 races before the end of December.

The eight-race run ends with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on September 6, with two other Italian venues, Mugello and Imola, currently lobbying to stage races after that.

Speaking on the Australian Grand Prix Corporation's new In the Fast Lane podcast Ricciardo explained that in his opinion the magic number is 10.

That would be enough racing to declare the season is "legit", and have a world champion crowned without an asterisk next to it.

"Right now, I'd say it is legit," said the Renault driver

"If we only did four or five races, yeah maybe [not] so. But if we get anything from kind of 10 and above, there's enough races there to figure out who the champion is, in my mind. 

"Obviously the atmosphere is going to be different around the paddock without fans, at least for the first part of the season, but the reality is we're all racing. The same drivers, the same cars. 

"For me the competition isn't going to change."

Read Also:

While excited to get racing again after the unusually long off-season, Ricciardo admitted there's one thing he's not looking forward to – ongoing swab testing as part of the COVID-19 precautions. 

"One thing I am sure of, because I've already experienced it, is the whole COVID testing with the nose swab... that is not fun," he added. 

"And we have to get that probably another 30 times this year. I didn't enjoy that at all. That's something I know is going to happen, and certainly not something I'm looking forward to."

Next article
Podcast: F1 young driver programmes – helpful or harmful?

Previous article

Podcast: F1 young driver programmes – helpful or harmful?

trending Today

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Supercars explains 2021 backflip
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Could Twitch replace TV as the way to watch F1?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Could Twitch replace TV as the way to watch F1?

Latest news

Ricciardo: 10-race Formula 1 season would be "legit"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
6m

Ricciardo: 10-race Formula 1 season would be "legit"

Podcast: F1 young driver programmes – helpful or harmful?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Podcast: F1 young driver programmes – helpful or harmful?

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

2
Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

3
Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

4
Formula 1

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

5
Formula 1

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season

Latest news

Ricciardo: 10-race Formula 1 season would be "legit"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: 10-race Formula 1 season would be "legit"

Podcast: F1 young driver programmes – helpful or harmful?
Formula 1

Podcast: F1 young driver programmes – helpful or harmful?

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
Formula 1

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake
Formula 1

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.