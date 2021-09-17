Tickets Subscribe
Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has revealed the human error that caused Max Verstappen’s slow pitstop at Monza resulted from the FIA’s clampdown introduced at Spa.

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

The FIA informed teams at the end of June that it would be moving to slow down pitstops on safety grounds, removing some elements of automation.

It was a move that Horner said at the time would “dilute” the times achieved by teams in the pits, but the FIA brought the clampdown into force from the Belgian Grand Prix.

In last Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, Red Bull - routinely the fastest team in the pits - struggled to complete its servicing of Verstappen in its usual sub-two second time due to an issue on the front-right wheel.

It resulted in an 11-second pit stop that dropped Verstappen back, eventually leaving him on the same bit of track as title rival Lewis Hamilton just moments before their collision.

Horner said after the race that the slow pitstop was an “uncharacteristic issue” that would need to be investigated, but has now revealed that it was a mistake that resulted from the FIA’s technical directive.

“There was a rare human error in our pitstop, as a result of the new technical directive but nonetheless something we need to learn from,” Horner wrote in his regular column for the Red Bull team’s website.

“That slow stop put Max out of synch from where he should’ve been on track. Mercedes compounded that situation as they faltered with their own stop on Hamilton's car, which meant both drivers were neck and neck.

“Both drivers knew they needed to be ahead because of the difficulty to overtake. Max was keen to seize the momentum and Lewis was eager to retain track position.”

Read Also:

Sochi penalty “not such a handicap”

Hamilton and Verstappen collided at the first chicane moments after Hamilton had exited the pits, with the crash ending both of their races.

Both drivers blamed each other for the incident, but the stewards ruled that Verstappen was predominantly to blame, resulting in a three-place grid penalty for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Horner’s immediate reaction to the crash was that both drivers could have given each other more space, and he was unchanged in his opinion, feeling the FIA could have made a stronger statement by penalising both drivers.

“I still share the same belief today: both played a part in it and it is difficult to apportion blame to one side more than the other,” Horner said.

“If the FIA wanted to make a statement, they could’ve imposed the same penalty on both drivers but the fault was deemed to be more on Max's side and, because he didn’t finish the race, the only option was to give him a grid penalty, which we accept.”

Horner added that taking the penalty in Sochi would be “not such a handicap” for Verstappen thanks to the long run to the first braking point, but was braced for Mercedes to be strong again.

“I was looking through the results at the Russian Grand Prix and back in 2018, Max went from last to first before needing to make his pitstop,” Horner said.

“We were second there last year but it’s a circuit we have never won at. It has been a Mercedes stronghold.

“For me, Monza and Sochi, I’ve them marked down mentally as Mercedes circuits so it will be a challenge.”

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable
Prime
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
2 h
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

