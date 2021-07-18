Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez to start British GP from pitlane
Formula 1 News

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

By:

The FIA's clampdown on "automatic" Formula 1 pitstops has been postponed from the Hungarian GP until the Belgian GP, the first race after the summer shutdown.

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

The delay comes after the governing body issued a new technical directive on the subject that replaces the original version. The delay in its introduction allows teams further time to make any necessary changes.

The new version takes away some of the minimum time requirements specified for different aspects of the stop sequence in the original TD, and which were based on human reaction times.

However, some time elements remain, and the FIA's goal is still to prevent teams from using automatic signalling in order to speed up their stops.

Teams have to demonstrate that the mechanic on each wheel gun manually presses a button that signals that the wheel is safely on, and also that the button cannot be held down.

The change comes following dialogue with some teams, notably Red Bull, which has consistently had the fastest stops in recent seasons.

"On the TD there was an update," said McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl. "Based on feedback that the FIA collected after they sent it out initially to the teams which makes sense from our point of view.

"The main objective from this TD was to make sure pitstops are done in a safe way and anticipate to stop bad things to happen. The second thing is also to ensure that we are also on a level playing field in terms of the application of the regulations so we are happy with that.

Seidl added: "The door is open for further changes for next year."

Read Also:

When the original TD was issued last month, Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested that stops were being over-regulated.

"You have to remember the responsibility is with a competitor that they have to have all four wheels security fastened," he said. "And the penalty for not is to stop the car and have to retire the car immediately.

"So it is brutal, the result of not having those wheels properly fastened. But by introducing false delays and so on... It's been an exciting element, can a group of people change four wheels in less than two seconds?

"And we've demonstrated that with the world records that we've achieved, but you're going to dilute and take that away now."

shares
comments
Perez to start British GP from pitlane

Previous article

Perez to start British GP from pitlane
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

1 d
2
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

1 d
3
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

1 d
4
Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

1 d
5
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

1 d
Latest news
FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

38m
Perez to start British GP from pitlane
Formula 1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

42m
Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

58m
Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"

1 h
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
7 h

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying 01:00
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP 01:14
Formula 1
Jul 17, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Perez to start British GP from pitlane British GP
Formula 1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

Leclerc: Flat-out sprint like F1’s refuelling era British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Flat-out sprint like F1’s refuelling era

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
1 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021

Latest news

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

Perez to start British GP from pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.