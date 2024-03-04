All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Red Bull says F1 advantage "distorted" but Mercedes not convinced

Red Bull insists the advantage it holds over the rest of the Formula 1 field was “distorted” at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but rival Mercedes is not so sure.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen produced a dominant performance to win the season-opening race last Saturday, finishing 22.4 seconds ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and 25.1 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

The scale of Red Bull’s race-pace advantage has served as a blow to the opposition who hoped that the closeness of qualifying had pointed to a more compact field this year.

But Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thinks that Bahrain did not offer a clear picture of things because his team was on a different tyre strategy to the opposition.

The allocation it had for the race meant it used a soft tyre for the final stint, rather than the hard everyone else had, and he thinks that exaggerated the gaps at an event that was cooler than normal.

“You can't read too much into a single event, because of the nature of the circuit, the temperature, and the fact that we are able to carry over a soft tyre into the race,” explained Horner.

“We were surprised that others didn't do [that]. It sort of distorted, perhaps, the back end of the stint. But nonetheless, it was a dominant display and great to get that maximum score.”

But despite Horner thinking that things are closer than they appear, leading competitors have a different opinion.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “I think Max is not in a different league, but is in a different galaxy. The performance is extraordinary.”

Asked if he felt that pointed to Red Bull winning all the races, Wolff said: “Unfortunately yes. You just need to just acknowledge his performance levels are really very strong.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Horner does not agree that Red Bull is so far ahead, and he reckons that the picture from Bahrain actually points to a bigger threat to his team.

“I'm sorry that it wasn't a more entertaining race for you, but that is the result of the team doing its job and producing an incredible car,” he said.

“We have a sample of one race and I have the feeling that the field is going to concertina this year. So I don't think you can take anything for granted out of this one race on a specific surface, specific conditions.

“I've been in this business too long to draw too many conclusions from a single race. It's a fantastic start and we enjoy this moment.

“But it's a long season, many different venues, different challenges, different conditions. And what we saw in the testing is things are closer.

“We got it right this weekend. We took the right tyres into the race. We executed a perfect race with both cars and we got a great finish. But I think that it will converge.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article McLaren needs "two big steps" to catch F1 rivals Ferrari and Red Bull
Next article Alpine announces F1 technical restructuring after key exits

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

FIA discusses F1 Turkish GP return with president Erdogan

FIA discusses F1 Turkish GP return with president Erdogan

Formula 1

FIA discusses F1 Turkish GP return with president Erdogan FIA discusses F1 Turkish GP return with president Erdogan

Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours

Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours

Formula 1

Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours

Latest news

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Indy IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

WEC WEC
Losail

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Prime

Discover prime content
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Matt Kew

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global