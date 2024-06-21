Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix
Red Bull makes upgrade push for Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix with RB20 revisions.
Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull has revealed the details of its Spanish Grand Prix upgrade package aimed at maximising aerodynamic efficiency of its RB20 for warmer Formula 1 races.
With the team facing an increased challenge from its rivals ahead of the next European phase of the season, it has introduced a raft of tweaks aimed at optimising its package.
The focus of the revisions are in ensuring that the cooling characteristics of the car, especially relating to air through the sidepods, are maximised so it is not giving away anything in terms of downforce and efficiency.
In the official FIA submission documents ahead of the Barcelona weekend, Red Bull outlined five specific changes it had made to its car.
- These are new sidepod inlet geometries that have been revised based upon simulation results to exploit higher pressure inlet air for greatest cooling efficiency. This allows the team to run the least number of exit louvre openings.
- New engine cover side panels to match the new sidepod inlet profiles.
- Floor alterations as they meet the new engine cover split line. The floor assembly change is to accommodate the engine cover and sidepod inlet changes.
- Beam wing elements have been extruded into a revised endplate geometry This exploits available air pressure to offer more local load.
- The lower third of the endplate has moved outboard and accommodates the wider span beam wing.
RB bring major changes
RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull’s sister team RB has also brought a pretty hefty development package to Barcelona as it pushes to close the gap on the cars ahead.
While some of its modifications are minor, including reverting its brake ducts back to more normal openings after the unique requirements for Monaco and Montreal, there are some pretty extensive revisions elsewhere.
The engine cover top and lower surfaces, as well as sidepods, have been reprofiled to help improve airflow to the rear of the car and the floor edge.
The leading edge of the sidepods have also been reprofiled to suit the new bodywork, while the height and shape of the forward floor have been updated – with the fences modified too.
RB is also introducing a new rear wing, aimed for the medium and high downforce tracks, plus its beam wing has been modified with less camber and incidence employed.
