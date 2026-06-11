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Pirelli extends F1 tyre supply deal until 2028

Italian tyre manufacturer will continue to be Formula 1's sole tyre supplier until 2028

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pirelli will extend its tenure as Formula 1's tyre supplier until 2028 after triggering a one-year option.

The Italian marque replaced Bridgestone in 2011, as part of a deal which also covers the supply of F1's feeder series F2 and F3, plus its all-female category, F1 Academy.

In 2023 Pirelli fended off Bridgestone to win the FIA's tender for a fresh deal, extending its stay for another three years to the end of 2027.

That contract included the option for an additional season and that has now been triggered, extending Pirelli's stay in F1 to an 18-year stretch.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Pirelli has been an important partner to the FIA Formula One World Championship for many years, providing a consistently high standard of performance, innovation, and safety at the highest level of our sport.

"This extension through to the end of 2028 provides stability for the championship and reflects the strong collaboration between the FIA, Formula One Group and Pirelli.

"Together, we continue to drive innovation and support the delivery of exciting racing for competitors, teams and fans around the world."

Pirelli 2026 F1 tyres

Pirelli 2026 F1 tyres

Photo by: Pirelli

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali added: "We’ve enjoyed an incredible history and partnership with Pirelli, relying on their technical brilliance and focus on performance, innovation, and sustainability for many years, so I'm delighted that the FIA and we will continue that relationship for another year.

"As we continue to push boundaries across the technical regulatory framework, Pirelli's commitment to quality gives all the teams and series it supplies peace of mind as they know they are working with some of the most advanced tyres in the world."

Recently, Dario Marrafuschi took over from long-time Pirelli man Mario Isola as the new Head of Motorsport, which includes being the brand's figurehead in the F1 paddock.

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
General view

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

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Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

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Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

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Lando Norris, McLaren

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Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

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Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Fans

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Scuderia Ferrari

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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