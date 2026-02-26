Skip to main content

Formula 1

Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola steps down

Long-time Pirelli motorsport and Formula 1 chief Isola will leave the company in July

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Mario Isola, Director of Pirelli F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Mario Isola, Director of Pirelli F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pirelli has announced Mario Isola is leaving his role as its head of motorsports, which includes managing its Formula 1 programme, with Dario Marrafuschi his replacement.

Isola had been in his role as Pirelli's F1 programme manager since 2017, when he took over from Paul Hembery. In 2021 he became the overall motorsports director for the Italian manufacturer. But on the eve of the 2026 season, Isola will step down from his role before leaving the company altogether on 1 July.

"Pirelli announces that, effective March 1st, Dario Marrafuschi will become head of Pirelli’s motorsport business unit replacing Mario Isola, who will provide support until July 1st to ensure a smooth and effective transition," Pirelli stated. "Isola will then leave the company to pursue new professional challenges.

"The company wishes to thank Mario Isola for the dedication and great passion with which he has contributed to the growth of the motorsport business unit over the years."

Pirelli joined Formula 1 in 2011, with its latest contract running until the end of 2027 including a one-year option.

Pirelli joined Formula 1 in 2011, with its latest contract running until the end of 2027 including a one-year option.

Photo by: Pirelli

Marrafuschi joined Pirelli in 2008 and has previous experience its Pirellis' F1 research and development section. More recently, Marrafuschi headed up the development of Pirelli’s road tyres. Like Isola, Marrafuschi will report to Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, executive vice president of sustainability, new mobility & motorsport.

Motorsport.com understands Isola is set to take on the role of ACI Sport CEO, overseeing the sporting division of the Italian automobile federation, replacing the outgoing Marco Rogano.

