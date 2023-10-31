Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash
Oscar Piastri’s Mexico Grand Prix was compromised by car damage that left him unable to match the pace of McLaren F1 team-mate Lando Norris.
Piastri made contact with Yuki Tsunoda twice during a fraught battle in the second part of the race.
On the second clash, the AlphaTauri driver was pitched off the road when he tried to pass on the outside at Turn 1. The FIA investigated the incident but ultimately took no further action.
A few laps later Piastri was asked to let Norris by so that the British driver could attack the cars ahead in the course of his spectacular drive from 17th to fifth.
Piastri had to settle for eighth, crossing the line some 10 seconds behind Norris.
"Yeah, some big moves," he said when asked about the Tsunoda fight. "I think hard racing.
"The one in the end, I'm not really sure what happened for me, I was just braking and then we touched wheels. So nothing really more than that.
"I had some damage at that point. Lando was very quick compared to everyone, I think. So it didn't make any sense to try and battle each other.
"In the end, it meant Lando got another two spots. So yeah, it worked out well for the team."
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, collide as they battle for position
Asked if the damage was the sole cause of the pace deficit to his team-mate Piastri said: "I think still an element of tyre management, definitely.
"Of course, the damage didn't help, and of course, I was battling pretty hard with Yuki, which wasn't helping either. But still, something to try and improve."
Piastri admitted that following recent results an eighth place was underwhelming.
"I think with the pace we have in our car now, I don't really think that it's much to brag about," he said. "Still always looking for more.
"Just struggled a bit in certain parts. And made life much, much more difficult, I think.
"The pace with the cars around was similar. Lando was just very, very strong in the last stint, and was able to come through."
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella confirmed that tyres as well as the car damage played a part in Piastri's afternoon.
"On Oscar's side with the contact, we lost between 20 and 15 points of downforce," said the Italian. "Which is a track like this, is three or four tenths, so that was a bit of a shame.
"At the same time, Oscar's tyres were more used than Lando's. It's similar to what we saw in Austin, in the sprint.
"Oscar had more damaged tyres, and it looks like it makes quite a bit of difference. And then you start to get under pressure.
"Then you need to manage, you need to use your battery to defend, and you enter in a loop in which you struggle to find the pace."
Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren
Related video
Verstappen: McLaren's Norris and Piastri "best driver line-up" among F1 rivals
Verstappen: McLaren's Norris and Piastri "best driver line-up" among F1 rivals Verstappen: McLaren's Norris and Piastri "best driver line-up" among F1 rivals
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
Why Norris challenging team orders was part of McLaren protocol
Why Norris challenging team orders was part of McLaren protocol Why Norris challenging team orders was part of McLaren protocol
The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits
The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits
Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win
Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Latest news
Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as speculation grows around 2024 plans
Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as speculation grows around 2024 plans Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as speculation grows around 2024 plans
Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge
Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge
Rea gets first taste of Yamaha WSBK machinery in Jerez test
Rea gets first taste of Yamaha WSBK machinery in Jerez test Rea gets first taste of Yamaha WSBK machinery in Jerez test
Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note
Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note Toyota WEC stars conclude Super Formula season on low note
How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle
How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.