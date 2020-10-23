Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

shares
comments
LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
By:

Vitaly Petrov’s appointment as an FIA race steward at the Portuguese Grand Prix faced further criticism on Friday after LGBTQ+ movement Racing Pride spoke out about it.

On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton had said he did not understand why the FIA had chosen Petrov to be a drivers’ steward in the wake of comments the Russian made questioning the sport’s anti-racism push.

Petrov also made controversial remarks in relation to Hamilton’s wearing of a Breonna Taylor T-shirt.

“I think half of the audience did not understand at all what this shirt was about until it was explained," Petrov said in an interview with a Russian publication.

"And what if one of the drivers confesses to being gay and will go out with a rainbow flag and urge everyone to become gay? There can be a lot of examples."

With Hamilton uneasy about the Petrov situation, Racing Pride, which is a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender movement working in the motor racing industry to promote inclusivity, also made clear it was not happy about the Russian’s involvement.

In a statement, it said: “Racing Pride wishes to express its concern at the appointment of Vitaly Petrov as an FIA Driver Steward for this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix in light of his recent, widely reported public comments relating to the #WeRaceAsOne initiative, which were both racist and homophobic in nature.

“Not only do these comments display ignorance relating to inclusion in sport, but we also believe that such comments from an FIA official are incompatible with Article 1.2 of the FIA’s Code of Ethics, which states that ‘participants to the FIA activities’ shall not be discriminated against on the basis of factors including ‘race, skin colour, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or social origin’.”

Read Also:

Racing Pride went on to explain that it felt the FIA should ensure everyone in a senior position within the organisation followed the principles of its ‘We Race as One’ initiative that has been pushed hard for by F1 chiefs. It also offered its assistance in helping improve matters.

“A commitment to inclusion is a fundamental principle of good sporting governance,” the statement added.

“However, in order to be effective, such a commitment must extend to all involved in the sport, in any capacity.

“It is essential that those who are appointed to positions of authority within the sport, especially, are sensitive to, and educated in, pertinent issues and correct terminology relating to diverse communities.

“Racing Pride would be happy to work with the FIA and Formula 1 in providing such education in relation to the LGBTQ+ community, and indeed has already reached out to Formula 1 directly.

“We hope to work alongside all organisations and stakeholders within the sport who share our commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Racing Pride co-founder Richard Morris, who races sportscars, added: “As a competitor in any sport, you want to know that you will receive fair, equal, impartial treatment, that you will not face discrimination on the basis of who you are, and, more than that, that you are welcome within the sport.

“That is why it is essential that those in positions of authority in any sport are educated with regard to inclusive principles, behaviour and language. This is an area in which motorsport as a whole could clearly do more, and Racing Pride would be delighted to work constructively with Formula 1 and the FIA to put that education and awareness in place.”

Related video

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown

Previous article

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Vitaly Petrov
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Latest news

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

2h
3
Formula 1

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

56m
4
Formula 1

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

5
Formula 1

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Latest news

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown
Formula 1

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021
Formula 1

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

Latest videos

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1
3h

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.