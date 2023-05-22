Montoya: "De Vries needs more time" amid tough F1 start
Former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya thinks Nyck de Vries deserves more time to adjust to Formula 1 after a difficult start with AlphaTauri.
A champion in F2 and FE, de Vries joined AlphaTauri after excelling last year in a one-off drive for Williams at Monza, where he finished ninth while deputising for Alex Albon.
Despite being an F1 rookie, De Vries' vast experience as a Mercedes test driver and a winner in other forms of motorsport made him an enticing prospect for AlphaTauri to replace Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly.
But the 28-year-old has so far struggled with the team's underperforming AT04 across the first five grands prix, punctuated by a spate of costly crashes and errors.
While reports that De Vries's future is already under threat are believed to be wide of the mark, the Dutchman nevertheless has to show improvement to stop the pressure from building.
According to seven-time grand prix winner Montoya, De Vries deserves more time after a tough run of street circuits, some of which De Vries had never raced at.
"It's not easy coming into F1, but I think he just needs a bit more time," Montoya told Motorsport.com.
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"I think when he gets back to Europe, to the tracks he knows, I think it's going to get better for him.
"The schedule is difficult for him as well, coming to all these new tracks in the beginning of the year, so I think once we get back to the tracks he knows his performance should get better."
When asked if he thinks De Vries will be given that time, given F1's capricious nature and Red Bull chief Helmut Marko's notoriously tough approach, two-time Indy 500 winner Montoya replied: "I mean, that's the reality of the deal and part of F1, you've got to perform.
"But still, he has at least shown some signs of good performances, so we have to see a bit later on and give him a bit more time first."
De Vries and fellow rookie Logan Sargeant are the only drivers left without points heading into the European part of the season.
De Vries has outqualified team-mate Yuki Tsunoda just once and has yet to finish ahead of the Japanese driver, who claimed the Faenza team's only points with back-to-back 10th-place finishes in Australia and Azerbaijan.
F1 critics should not be “selfish” with views, says Domenicali
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Latest news
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?
Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1? Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?
McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races
McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races
Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up
Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.