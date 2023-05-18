Mercedes sticks to F1 upgrade plan for Monaco GP
Mercedes remains committed to running its major update package at Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, even though the tight street circuit is not the ideal venue to evaluate new components.
The German manufacturer had originally intended to give the major revamp of its W14 a debut at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
However, the extreme weather situation that prompted the calling off of the Imola event meant the opportunity for a first run on a more traditional track has now been lost.
Imola’s cancellation could have prompted a major rethink about Mercedes’ plans, because the next race in Monaco is far from perfect for bringing major new parts.
The street circuit poses a greater risk of accidents, which could wreck any new components early on, and the bumpy layout, low speed corners and fast-changing track surface make it extremely difficult to gather valuable data on aerodynamic performance.
But even though there would have been some logic for Mercedes to wait until the Spanish Grand Prix to introduce the upgrade, it has elected to push on with running the new parts as soon as possible.
It is understood that several factors have prompted it not to have a change of heart.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, arrives on the grid
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The team remains convinced that the upgrades, which include new sidepods, revised floor and a different front suspension, will deliver a tangible step forward in performance, so there is no reason to believe that there would be a benefit to delaying their introduction.
Furthermore, the team is well aware that one of the factors that has held Lewis Hamilton and George Russell back this year is a lack of confidence in the car – especially under braking. So, with changes to the suspension in particular aimed at improving this, it also made sense to commit to the changes at a venue where any gains could pay off a lot.
Another factor is that it would actually be more work now for Mercedes to revert to its older specification car than the new one. The revised W14 had been transported to Imola and is being sent direct to Monaco.
So, if the team had elected to go back to the original package, it would have been a tough logistical challenge to back out of its original plan and revamp everything once again for the Monte Carlo weekend.
Imola F1 ticket holders to receive full refund for cancelled race
Ferrari donates €1 million to Emilia Romagna flood relief fund
Russell: Imola F1 upgrades "won't change the world" for Mercedes
Russell: Imola F1 upgrades "won't change the world" for Mercedes Russell: Imola F1 upgrades "won't change the world" for Mercedes
Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive
Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Latest news
Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment
Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment
O'Ward: New Indy 500 aero package has "done nothing for racing"
O'Ward: New Indy 500 aero package has "done nothing for racing" O'Ward: New Indy 500 aero package has "done nothing for racing"
F1 donates €1 million to Emilia-Romagna flood relief effort
F1 donates €1 million to Emilia-Romagna flood relief effort F1 donates €1 million to Emilia-Romagna flood relief effort
Aston Martin working out of "Portakabins" ahead of F1 factory move
Aston Martin working out of "Portakabins" ahead of F1 factory move Aston Martin working out of "Portakabins" ahead of F1 factory move
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine's 'amateurish' F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
