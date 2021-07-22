Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 News

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has expressed unease at the scale of Red Bull’s personal attacks after the British Grand Prix, but hopes they can ‘restore’ a professional Formula 1 rivalry.

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com for the first time since the Silverstone weekend, and in the wake of the racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton after his collision with Max Verstappen, Wolff suggests that statements made after the events on Sunday went too far in their levels of aggression.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko accused Hamilton of ‘reckless driving’ and said Mercedes had shown its ‘style’ by celebrating victory while Verstappen was undergoing checks in hospital.

Verstappen himself accused Hamilton of being ‘disrespectful’ with those celebrations, while team boss Christian Horner said Hamilton had been ‘dirty’.

Wolff accepts that emotions were running high in the moments after Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed, but thinks the manner and language used in the criticisms were not correct.

“I think you can understand that from a competitors' point of view, the situation was upsetting,” he told Motorsport.com. “I can understand that.

“Nevertheless, the language that was used, and making it so personal, was a level that we have not seen in this sport before.”

Read Also:

Pushed on the Tweet Verstappen sent on Sunday night about Hamilton being 'unsportsmanlike', and comments made by his father Jos, Wolff said: “I understand the bias on the crash itself and the emotions of a father, and I would probably be the same, but I would use different language.”

Wolff’s comments come after Labour peer Peter Hain, vice-chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on F1, criticised Horner for the tone of his remarks after the race, which he believed had fuelled fans’ anger.

Hain told the Press Association: “Racists had an excuse to let fly their vitriol and evil at Lewis after what I thought was a very ill-judged, intemperate and plain wrong attack on him by Christian Horner.

“I am not suggesting that Christian was implying anything racist in what he said. He was talking in pure racing terms and not racist terms and that is obvious.

“I hope it was something said in the heat of the moment when Christian was feeling aggrieved. But these are moments when leadership is required and not intemperate outbursts.”

 

Red Bull relationship

While Dutch media has reported on Wednesday that Hamilton has made contact with Verstappen for the first time since the accident, Wolff said that he has yet to speak to the Red Bull team.

However, he says when the situation has calmed down a little, he does intend to get in touch with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

“I think once the emotions are down, we will try to restore our professional relationship for the sake of Formula 1,” said Wolff. “But beyond that, there were no discussions, and don't need to be.”

Red Bull is still evaluating whether or not to take the Verstappen/Hamilton incident further with the option to request, providing it can provide a new element, for the FIA to officially review the matter.

Although there have been suggestions that one new element could be GPS data that shows Hamilton was faster on the entry to Copse on lap one than at any other point in the race, Mercedes sources insist that it not the case – and comparisons show there were other occasions when he was in the tow of another car that he was just as quick.

Asked if he was worried that Red Bull could take the matter further, Wolff said: “This is Formula 1. None of that worries me.”

Hamilton reaction

Wolff has regularly spoken to Hamilton since the British GP, and says that despite the controversy, the Mercedes driver was not badly affected by the post-race reaction.

“I think he's pretty relaxed about it, honestly,” Wolff said. “It is a very polarising story, and some of the comments that were made were very personal and probably inflamed the situation more. But overall, he's good.”

Wolff says also that the Mercedes team is isolated from the drama, as it still focuses fully on trying to win this year’s world championship battle.

“I think controversy and polarisation is a good narrative and good content for the sport,” he said. “Where it spills over into personal animosities, it's where you're overstepping the mark. But again, everybody needs to judge how he wants to do it.

“The championship is still a long way to go, and there are many, many points to score.

“We just need to look at ourselves and try to regain some performance in order to fight on pure pace for race victories. The controversy is more an external thing and not something we perceive as impacting the organisation internally.”

shares
comments

Related video

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Previous article

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

40 min
2
Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

1 d
3
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

23 h
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

10 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP

11 h
Latest news
Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

40m
Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

10 h
Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

10 h
Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
Video Inside
Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

10 h
Britain’s lost F1 hope: Paul Warwick remembered
Formula 1

Britain’s lost F1 hope: Paul Warwick remembered

10 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in 00:57
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
22 h

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver” 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver”

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos 03:24
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards British GP
Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ F1 comments at British GP

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups
Le Mans Le Mans

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
18 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.