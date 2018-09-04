Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Toro Rosso should sign Vandoorne

shares
comments
McLaren: Toro Rosso should sign Vandoorne
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 4, 2018, 12:52 PM

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Stoffel Vandoorne would be an ideal signing for Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team Toro Rosso for 2019.

Following the announcement that the Belgian will make way for Lando Norris in the McLaren line-up next year, Vandoorne is a free agent – but his options of staying in grand prix racing appear limited.

Brown believes Vandoorne would be a natural fit at Toro Rosso, which will lose its top performer Pierre Gasly to the main Red Bull team and is not committed to retaining Brendon Hartley.

The lack of Red Bull juniors eligible for an F1 move in 2019 means Toro Rosso is edging closer to rehiring Daniil Kvyat, who was released from the programme last year.

Asked about Vandoorne's F1 prospects, Brown said: “I definitely think he's a Formula 1-calibre driver, and if I was Toro Rosso, you have two open seats or you appear to have two open seats, I'd put Stoffel in in a heartbeat.

“Stoffel's an outstanding race car driver. You know, ultimately, we look to the future and Lando's a future star.

“I think in a different environment Stoffel may excel more with a better race car.”

Read Also:

Vandoorne has been roundly outperformed by world champion teammate Fernando Alonso in his two years at McLaren, during which the team has struggled with an uncompetitive package.

“I think we've had a very poor race car for two years,” Brown conceded. “Someone like Fernando can adapt quicker, he's got so much experience.

“Stoffel was very close to Fernando, A lot closer than, as Fernando commented, some other teammates.

“If I look at those [Vandoorne's] debut races, besides Bahrain [in 2016], which was an impressive debut, but in the 2017 season he was going to racetracks and losing practice sessions, and I'm not sure he ever got the opportunity to get into a groove.

“And when you have a teammate like Fernando, who can draw on all that experience, and is recognised as the best guy or one of the best guys out there, Fernando's going to adapt to that situation [better].”

Asked whether he would phone other F1 teams in an effort to help Vandoorne remain on the grid, Brown said: “Yeah, I already have, and anything we can do to help Stoffel we will help him in a heartbeat, we consider him family, he's been outstanding to work with.

“Hopefully he remains in Formula 1, he deserves to be [here], but we have some racing activities that we are reviewing, and I wouldn't hesitate to keep Stoffel within the McLaren family if there was a seat available and he had a desire to race there.”

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group, Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group, Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Next Formula 1 article
The bigger picture influencing the F1 driver market

Previous article

The bigger picture influencing the F1 driver market

Next article

Ferrari, Mercedes on opposite ends in Singapore tyre picks

Ferrari, Mercedes on opposite ends in Singapore tyre picks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store

McLaren

Shop Now
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.