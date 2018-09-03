Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat moving closer to 2019 Toro Rosso F1 seat

shares
comments
Kvyat moving closer to 2019 Toro Rosso F1 seat
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Sep 3, 2018, 9:12 AM

Daniil Kvyat has moved to the top of the list of candidates for a 2019 Toro Rosso drive, with some sources suggesting that a deal has already been agreed for the Russian to make a surprise Formula 1 return.

Pierre Gasly move to Red Bull Racing in place of Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo and Brendon Hartley’s uncertain long-term future mean that Toro Rosso will have at least one vacancy next season.

Facing a lack of qualified candidates in its own junior programme, Red Bull has been considering a number of other options, including McLaren’s Lando Norris.

One of the problems it faces is that so many potential candidates are, like Norris, currently tied to other teams.

After being dropped by Toro Rosso after last year's United States Grand Prix, Kvyat joined Ferrari for this season, where his main role has been as a simulator driver, including working at the factory on race weekends.

However, he’s understood to be free of any long-term commitment to the Maranello team.

The feeling in the Red Bull camp is that Kvyat has benefited from taking a break and experiencing life at another team after struggling to get over his demotion from Red Bull four races into the 2016 season to make way for Max Verstappen, and that he is now in a much better place mentally.

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko wouldn’t confirm Kvyat as favourite for the drive, but conceded that he is back in favour.

“I would say he is more mature, but we are not in a hurry with Toro Rosso,” he told Motorsport.com. “We will solve our driver problems. We have a big list of names, and we’ll see.”

Asked if Red Bull was reluctant to take another manufacturer’s junior driver he said: “We are not keen to take a Mercedes driver.”

Red Bull is known to have also talked to Ferrari about Antonio Giovinazzi, but Marko suggested that the Italian is no longer available – which backs up suggestions that Charles Leclerc is bound for Ferrari, thus freeing up a seat at Sauber.

“I think Giovinazzi is going somewhere else,” said Marko.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber

Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Ferrari plan to replace Raikkonen with Leclerc back on

Previous article

Ferrari plan to replace Raikkonen with Leclerc back on

Next article

How Hamilton forced Ferrari's implosion

How Hamilton forced Ferrari's implosion
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

Shop Now
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.