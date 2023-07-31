Subscribe
Previous / The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat Next / Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check

McLaren requires “urgent work” to remedy weaknesses exposed by the “reality check” that was the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, according to the Formula 1 team’s boss Andrea Stella.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

The team has gradually introduced a major upgrade package for its MCL60, but drivers and management have sought to play down expectations for recent races. Nevertheless, McLaren scored podiums at the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone and in the Spa sprint race last weekend.

However, Lando Norris then classified seventh in the Belgian GP after dropping three places during the opening stint due to struggles on the medium tyres. He then made an earlier stop for hard tyres, which similarly backfired to leave the Briton feeling as though he was running “last”.

With Oscar Piastri retiring owing to steering damage from a first-corner collision with Carlos Sainz, Stella reckoned the Spa weekend had proved a “reality check” and showed that his team had “urgent work” to undertake to resolve weaknesses that would carry over to the Italian GP.

He said: “This weekend told us that where we could do work.

“The car is improved in some areas. This was confirmed. But, at the same time, this weekend confirmed the areas that we haven't addressed yet.

“[It] gives us a reality check that there's more work to do and, to some extent, confirms that those areas, they need to be addressed quite urgently.

“This urgency, for instance, comes from the fact that a second race after [the summer] shutdown is Monza. You can't go racing in Monza like [we did in Spa].

“So, there's urgent work that needs to happen at McLaren to fix the situation.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

McLaren’s Spa vulnerability was on account of having piled design and production resources into bringing the radical update, but the trade-off meant turning up to the high-speed circuit without an optimised low-drag rear wing specification - an element that will be critical for Monza.

Stella continued: “We have to very frankly admit that, while this configuration gave us an advantage in the previous days, [the GP] was starting to be a significant issue.

The Italian added: “Overall, let's say there's some learning we take out of this weekend. I think the opportunity to remark is not like we necessarily wanted to target this configuration.

“Fixing the efficiency of the car at low drag is on the to-do list. But it was lower than some of the priorities that we have worked on in the previous months.”

After his compromised race strategy, Norris implied that the team’s focus on upgrading the car had come at the expense of race execution. But Stella moved to clarify any relationship.

He said: “I don't think there's a correlation between the fact that we were focused on the upgrades and then the decisions on set-up that you make once you are here in Spa.

“The real correlation is the fact that, because we were very busy on working on other things, we didn't have the time to work on low-drag rear wings.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying

Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying

McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return

McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return

Formula 1
Belgian GP

McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

McLaren More from
McLaren
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return

Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return

SUPC Supercars

Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return

Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope

Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope

SUPC Supercars

Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope

Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX

Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX

SGT Super GT
2024 GT500 shakedown test

Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe