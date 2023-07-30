Sainz criticises Piastri's "optimistic" move in Belgian GP F1 clash
Carlos Sainz says Oscar Piastri was “trying to do a bit of an optimistic move” in the pair’s Turn 1 contact at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The pair came together on the opening lap of Sunday's Spa race, with Sainz, who started fourth, locking up and colliding with Piastri on the inside of Turn 1.
The McLaren was pinched against the inside wall, damaging its suspension and ripping the side of the Ferrari’s right sidepod, with Piastri slowing on the run downhill to Eau Rouge and later stopping.
Though the stewards took no action over the incident, Sainz said he felt the rookie should have yielded, especially given Sainz was mid-fight with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
He said: “He attacked with Lewis and I pretty much had the move done into Turn 1.
“Hit the apex cleanly and everything but unfortunately I think Oscar was trying to do a bit of an optimistic move on me.
"Yeah, a bit of a shame because when you review the past races here in Spa and you know what has been the typical Turn 1 incidents, it’s exactly that.
“Everyone who tries the inside line into Turn 1 and tries to really make around there normally generates an incident or a crash and this time it was my turn to receive.”
Sainz insisted he did not go deep at the corner, though he accepted he locked up, and said he “made perfectly the apex and passed Lewis.”
He said he knew Piastri was on the inside, but added: “At some point someone needs to back out and he’s the guy who is alongside my rear-right that I think needs to back off and move, not me, and let him pass me into Turn 1, especially when I’m pretty much having my move done with Lewis.”
Sainz said the car was “undriveable pretty much” but continued in case of a red flag before retiring once the rain had passed.
Piastri said he felt the incident was “quite firmly in the category of a lap one, Turn 1 incident” but said it was “a shame” after his sprint race podium on Saturday, finishing second behind Max Verstappen.
Explaining the incident, he said: “I got a good start and got my nose alongside, and then when we got to the braking zone Carlos moved a bit to the right and locked up and I also had to try and avoid that a bit.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, collide at the start
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
“From there to the apex, my options were quite limited on where I could go.
“I’ll look back over it and see if there was more I could have done but yeah, just a shame that we’re standing here and not still on track.”
Piastri said he felt both drivers “could have done things a bit differently,” but added: “It’s a very tight Turn 1, Carlos also didn’t have many options from where Lewis was either, so it’s a shame.”
He told Motorsport.com: “I think from Carlos’s point of view, the move to the right surprised me a bit.
“Then for myself, I think from there I was quite limited, maybe I could have braked a bit later and been further alongside, but it’s very easy to say that with hindsight.
“I think once I was in that position it was quite hard to either go forward or go backwards, and I was kind of stuck.
“I tried to do the best I could from that position but there wasn’t much I could do.”
The Australian said he had suffered a front puncture and broken steering in the crash, forcing him to drive up Eau Rouge “with about 180-degrees of lock and still going straight.”
Related video
F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more
F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Latest news
Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set
Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set
Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return
Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return
Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope
Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope
Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX
Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.