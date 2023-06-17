Subscribe
Previous / What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Canadian GP Next / Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps

Max Verstappen says Red Bull is struggling with Montreal's bumps after finishing down in sixth in Friday's FP2 for Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen finished 0.424s down on Mercedes' pacesetter Lewis Hamilton in Friday's second practice session, which was extended to 90-minutes after technical issues at the circuit curtailed FP1.

The runaway championship leader said Red Bull "had some work to do" after struggling over the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's many bumps and high kerbs, which upset the balance of his RB19.

"I think we still have some work to do," Verstappen said. "The car is not fantastic at the moment over the bumps and over the kerbs.

"It's not too bad but we definitely need to fine tune a few things."

When asked if that meant Red Bull's rivals have moved closer to Milton Keynes team on Canada's unique layout, Verstappen said: "Yeah, let's see. I think we didn't have a good day, maybe they had a good day.

"We know our limitations with the car and with the track, how it is now with the kerbs and the bumps. It's definitely not suiting our package for now, but we'll try to find a few improvements.

"Of course, it was not very straightforward with no running in FP1, but it's the same for everyone, at least we got some running in FP2. A bit more of a tricky session but sometimes you have those days."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished the day eighth-fastest, added: "It's a shame about FP1, we really needed it.

"I think we have a good base, and we have to make sure we play a bit with the car. It was all a bit in a hurry and there's plenty to understand for tonight.

"I think [our rivals] are looking good. We need to improve our ride as well."

Hamilton led team-mate George Russell to a 1-2 before the rain hit the track near the end of FP2.

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc split Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso as they also finished ahead of Verstappen.

Verstappen and Perez were trailing their rivals in every sector of the track in FP2, although competitors are unlikely to put much stock in the team's Friday laptimes.

Sainz proved quickest on the straights, Alonso was on top in the low-speed corners and leader Hamilton set the pace everywhere else.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Canadian GP

Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly

Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez looks for F1 season "reset" but denies pressure claims

Perez looks for F1 season "reset" but denies pressure claims

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Perez looks for F1 season "reset" but denies pressure claims Perez looks for F1 season "reset" but denies pressure claims

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Canadian GP

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Verstappen: 'Animal' Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up

Verstappen: 'Animal' Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Verstappen: 'Animal' Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up Verstappen: 'Animal' Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Latest news

Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win

Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win

SFL Super Formula Lights

Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win

Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two

Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two Darwin Supercars: Feeney leads Triple Eight one-two

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg penalised

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg penalised

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg penalised F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg penalised

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe