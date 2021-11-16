Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless" Next / F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

By:

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi insists the FIA has not given Red Bull preferential treatment on recent rear wing changes, despite Toto Wolff's suggestions.

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was stripped of his top spot in Friday qualifying after his car's DRS failed the post-session inspection.

As a result, the seven-time world champion had to start Saturday's sprint race from 20th position.

Mercedes boss Wolff labelled the decision "harsh", and said that in the past teams got permission to make repairs to broken car components in parc ferme if the issues could trigger an investigation.

Rival Red Bull had been allowed to make repairs to its rear wing in the previous races in USA and Mexico.

The stewards' decision in Brazil left Wolff angry, saying in the past "sometimes there was a common sense buffer that didn't exist yesterday or today".

But Masi denied Red Bull got preferential treatment and said there isn't any inconsistency in how the FIA operates.

"All the reports that Jo [Bauer] sends out as our technical delegate, prior to the race, clearly explain either repairs or replacements that can happen under parc ferme conditions," said Masi.

"And that's clearly listed for everyone to read. So, from that perspective, yes, we have regular requests, at a sprint qualifying weekend it's obviously even more because of when parc ferme starts.

"So from our perspective, we treat every single request equally, consistently, look at every single one.

"The thing is, if we see that something is let's call it systematic with the team over a number of events, then we ask them to make permanent modifications to that part.

"So there's a whole lot of things that go into it. So no, I don't think there's any inconsistency at all."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Masi conceded that the title-contending teams and drivers are doing "anything and everything" as the championship battle hots up.

In the race, both Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen went off the road at Turn 4 when the Briton appeared to be edged wide by Verstappen.

The Dutchman also received a black and white warning flag for excessive weaving in front of his rival.

The frantic Interlagos weekend came after a series of on-track incidents involving the pair, as well as much off-track bitterness between the two teams.

"It's battle for the lead of the race, a very tight and intense battle for the world championship," said Masi. "And I think everything that we've seen over this weekend between the two teams just adds into that mix.

"Once you have an intense championship battle you've got both drivers and teams, they will absolutely try and do anything and everything possible from their perspective to win, and understandably so."

Masi insisted that he and the stewards treat everyone the same.

"Every competitor, every driver, is treated equally and fairly at all times. Obviously, if you're on the receiving end of a penalty, I think everyone feels unfairly treated. So that's part of being in the role that we are."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"
Previous article

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"
Next article

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull seeks answers on "unraceable" Mercedes F1 speed
Formula 1

Red Bull seeks answers on "unraceable" Mercedes F1 speed

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Latest news

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
15 h
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.