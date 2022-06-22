Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull suspends F1 reserve driver Vips over racial slur Next / Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?
Formula 1 News

Marko: Mercedes F1 push for FIA help on porpoising has "backfired"

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko believes Mercedes’ lobbying of the FIA to help cure porpoising in Formula 1 has "backfired".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Listen to this article

In the wake of a push from a number of drivers, including Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, asking the FIA to help address the extreme bouncing on safety grounds, the governing body moved into action ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

It issued a technical directive revealing plans to impose a vertical oscillating metric that would force teams to limit the bouncing of their cars, or risk having to raise ride height.

Furthermore, teams were supposed to be allowed to take extra measures to strengthen their floors – which included the addition of a second floor stay.

But while the FIA’s response caused angst because it did not strictly follow the right procedures, in terms of making actual rule changes, the planned bouncing limit for later in the year could be something that hurts Mercedes.

For with it becoming clear that the W13 needs to run very low to the ground to deliver its maximum performance potential, that makes it most prone to needing intervention from the FIA if it keeps hitting the ground.

That is why Marko, whose Red Bull team do not see the need for the FIA to get involved in the matter, think that Mercedes could ultimately be hurt by what has happened.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about the situation, Marko said the FIA threat in forcing teams suffering the worst to lift their cars was exactly what could hurt Mercedes the most.

And that is why he suggested that Mercedes’ efforts to get the FIA involved has had the opposite outcome to what the German car manufacturer wanted.

“Exactly,” he said. “In German we say: 'der Schuss ging nach hinten los'. So it basically backfired for Mercedes.”

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

Marko believes that the FIA should stay out of the whole porpoising debate, as the phenomenon is not something that every team is suffering from.

“I fully agree with Max [Verstappen], it is not correct to change something like this during the season,” he said.

“It can’t be the FIA who is making our set-ups. Changing the ride height means changing the set-up and the FIA can’t do that. My next point is that all of this is the result of one team having problems.

“That team should just sort out their own problems and not affect the other teams.”

While the first TD was not something that impacted Red Bull, there is the possibility of a fresh course being laid down by the FIA with it due to meet technical directors this week.

Marko said a lot more details were required from the governing body to work out just how much it planned to get involved in car set-ups.

“I think there are too many parameters which are not clear yet,” he added. “So I think the FIA has to come up with another clarification.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull suspends F1 reserve driver Vips over racial slur
Previous article

Red Bull suspends F1 reserve driver Vips over racial slur
Next article

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.