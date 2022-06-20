Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved" Next / Air leak cost Alonso the chance to race Mercedes in Canada
Formula 1 News

F1 teams set for FIA meeting over porpoising solutions

Formula 1 technical chiefs are set to meet the FIA this week to try to find solutions to the sport’s porpoising controversy before the British Grand Prix, Motorsport.com has learned.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

The FIA’s intervention on safety grounds, to try to eradicate cars bouncing, triggered huge controversy over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Many F1 teams were annoyed at the late timing of the announcement, and there was confusion among a number of competitors about whether or not new bouncing limits were supposed to be in place for the weekend.

Furthermore, the way in which the FIA only issued a technical directive, rather than formally changed the rules, prompted talk of a protest if Mercedes went ahead and ran with a second floor stay.

The clash of opinions up and down the pitlane over the matter reached a head in a team principals’ meeting on Saturday, when Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was left furious at what he felt was ‘pitiful’ behaviour from fellow bosses in ganging up on him.

With no consensus reached between teams in Montreal, the FIA will now try to move things forward when its single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis meets with F1 technical directors later this week.

It is hoped that moving discussions away from the heat of competition over a race weekend will allow for a more considered approach in trying to put in place solutions.

The topics of discussion are likely to involve analysis of the data that the FIA gathered on vertical oscillations over the Montreal weekend, and whether or not it is feasible to try to impose limits at some point in the future.

Mercedes W13 floor comparison

Mercedes W13 floor comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The FIA also wants to download information from teams about potential changes to the technical regulations for 2023 that could give them more scope to cure the porpoising issues longer term.

This could include aero changes, revised suspension systems or even the unbanning of tools like mass dampers.

After a weekend of tension over the porpoising matter, Wolff reckoned that it was important teams took the issue as seriously as they should.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had faith that the politics could be removed from the debate when tech chiefs met, Wolff said: “I think the political manoeuvring that has been going on doesn't consider what is at the core of this topic.

“At the core of this topic is that since the beginning of the season, race drivers have been complaining about pain to drive these cars: back pain, blurred vision, we're talking about micro concussions and people giving their feedback in literally every team.

“This is something we just need to tackle: whatever the solution is and whatever technically can be implemented to go in that direction.

“We need to be aware that this is not about cutting a winglet that is an advantage for a team, or a double diffuser. It is that all of us team principals and teams: we have the responsibility to not take this lightly.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Previous article

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Next article

Air leak cost Alonso the chance to race Mercedes in Canada

Air leak cost Alonso the chance to race Mercedes in Canada
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.