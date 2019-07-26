Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Magnussen seeing no progress from latest Haas F1 update

shares
comments
Magnussen seeing no progress from latest Haas F1 update
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 5:42 PM

Kevin Magnussen said Haas' latest Formula 1 upgrades had made little difference after being outpaced by the Melbourne-spec car of his teammate Romain Grosjean during German Grand Prix practice.

Magnussen evaluated the latest updates in the second practice session but was 1.29s slower than teammate Romain Grosjean, who has reverted to the VF19’s original specification as raced in Melbourne four months ago.

During FP1 Magnussen ran a specification introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix in May, and was seven tenths slower than Grosjean.

Over the course of the season a pattern has emerged of new components either failing to deliver anticipated gains or even contributing to a decline in performance for Haas' VF-19. That prompted Haas to restore Grosjean to ‘race one’ spec, a move team principal Guenther Steiner has described as “drastic”.

“It didn’t really feel too much different to the Barcelona upgrade initially,” said Magnussen of the latest update. “I don’t know if there’s stuff that can be done - well, there certainly is stuff that can be done, but we’ll see what that is tonight, and we’ll see tomorrow what it gives.

“It looked like a very big gap today and it’s not what you want to see when you’re bringing new upgrades. You want to make progress.

“Initially it didn’t seem like it has done that and it was the same with the upgrade for Barcelona. But we have to pursue knowledge and try to understand why these upgrades that were meant to be better, weren’t.”

Read Also:

The team now faces a race against time to identify the reasons for the updates not working. This time of year is traditionally the crossover point as teams begin to direct resources away from in-season development and towards new designs for the following season.

“Sometimes only drastic decisions work, in my opinion,” said Steiner.

“At some stage, if you continue to discuss, back and forward the same thing over and over again, that means you don’t know what you’re doing. So you need to prove it.

“It’s drastic, and it’s very unusual [reverting a car to its original specification], but sometimes you have to look outside of the box to know what to do to get an understanding. Our aim is now to just understand what we have to do the second half of the season, nothing else. That is our task here and in Hungary.”

Haas do not have the components on site in Hockenheim to revert both cars to Australia spec but it could be an option for Hungary.

“I can’t go back to race-one spec even though I’d love to,” said Magnussen. “It’s also important to learn about these new upgrades - we need to bring upgrades in the season that are better.

“If the difference is as big as it was today, we’ve got to look at maybe just going back to race one with both cars, make the best of this season, try to get as many points as we can with that car.”

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, passes the stopped car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, passes the stopped car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next article
Mercedes would've struggled "massively" without cooling update

Previous article

Mercedes would've struggled "massively" without cooling update

Next article

Pirelli still chasing cause of Buemi's high-speed testing crash

Pirelli still chasing cause of Buemi's high-speed testing crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Stuart Codling

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.