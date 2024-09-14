All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record

The Ferrari driver took Baku pole position for the fourth year in a row

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:

Charles Leclerc has admitted there is no "magic answer" to his Baku brilliance after he charged to a fourth consecutive Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole position.

The winner in Monza last time out, the Monegasque recovered from crashing out in FP1 on Friday to put his Ferrari on pole once again, having previously done so in the last three years.

But Leclerc has been unable to translate any of those previous poles into a race win and conceded he was at a loss to pinpoint why he has been so hot on a Saturday in Baku.

"For some reason, there's not that much scatter between my laps on this track. It looks like I'm very consistent. I don't really have the magic answer, but I just like the rhythm of this track," he said.

"I've been thinking about it and obviously, whenever you have a good weekend, you try to analyse. But I don't really have a strong answer to it. I guess it just goes with my driving style very naturally, because most of the time, you have to work a lot to try and gain lap time.

"But there, I just feel good with the rhythm of this track for some reason. And yeah, that makes it a particularly good track for me.

"It was really good. But yeah, it's also very difficult to compare it to other years. It's not the best. I think the '21 one was probably the best as we were in a very, very difficult year. I think we were fighting for P9, P10, that championship and to be on pole here was very special. However, it was a good lap. I mean, it was a really good lap."

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Leclerc explained how he pushed to the limit on a track where the close barriers leave no room for error, having felt comfortable since first jumping into the car on Friday morning.

"I just took a little bit more risk compared to the first attempt in Q3. It was important to just have a lap on the board, and then in the second lap, you just take more risk and see what happens," he added.

"Luckily, I finished both of the laps, and they were good laps. The car felt really good since FP1. Honestly, we barely changed the car from FP1 to now. Straight away, I felt happy and the balance remained really good.

"We had to counter a little bit the track evolution because there's a lot of track evolution here, but the feeling was there straight away in FP1, even though there were not many laps in FP1 and FP2. That didn't stop us from recovering after that and to be at ease for the weekend."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit
Next article Gasly disqualified from Baku qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash
Horner blames Sainz for late crash with Perez at F1 Azerbaijan GP

Horner blames Sainz for late crash with Perez at F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Horner blames Sainz for late crash with Perez at F1 Azerbaijan GP
Perez and Sainz crash out on penultimate lap in Azerbaijan GP

Perez and Sainz crash out on penultimate lap in Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Perez and Sainz crash out on penultimate lap in Azerbaijan GP
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc admits he didn't defend hard enough against Piastri's Turn 1 move

Leclerc admits he didn't defend hard enough against Piastri's Turn 1 move

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc admits he didn't defend hard enough against Piastri's Turn 1 move
“Nobody’s perfect” – but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint

“Nobody’s perfect” – but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint

Formula 1
Italian GP
“Nobody’s perfect” – but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi

Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi

WEC
Fuji
Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi
Ferrari needs more evidence for its high-speed bouncing fix

Ferrari needs more evidence for its high-speed bouncing fix

Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari needs more evidence for its high-speed bouncing fix
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Latest news

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan
Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat

Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Prime

Discover prime content
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global