All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

Verstappen says his car's set-up took a turn for the worse heading into Baku qualifying

Filip Cleeren Erwin Jaeggi
Upd:

World champion Max Verstappen says a set-up change that made his Red Bull car bounce was behind his muted qualifying session for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen looked to be in the hunt with the Ferraris and McLarens all weekend but struggled to wring a great lap out of his Red Bull RB20 when it mattered in qualifying.

The Dutchman only managed sixth, 0.658s behind polesitter Charles Leclerc, while being outqualified by team-mate Sergio Perez for the first time since last year's Miami Grand Prix, 33 races ago.

Read Also:

According to Verstappen, Red Bull overdid a set-up change ahead of qualifying, which impacted his car balance and introduced rear-end bouncing.

"As soon as I went out in Q1, I just felt the car took a step back," Verstappen explained. "We made some changes and the car just became incredibly unpredictable and difficult.

"That caused a lot of bouncing in the back of the car when turning in and out of a corner. In Q2 it still went relatively well, but the car did not feel good and I couldn't get the maximum out of it. I had too much oversteer, and you don't want that on a street circuit."

"Of course, I'm a bit disappointed with that, because you always try to make things better. And unfortunately, we just tipped it over the edge.

"In my first run in Q3, I lost it in the last corner. Then you still have a run to improve your lap time, but I just didn't have the feeling in the car. We changed some things and know what the problem is. This is a bummer."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked if his car was still a "monster" like in Monza, he said: "No, no, we did improve the car. But now with the set-up we tried to make a few things better and unfortunately it went the other way."

F1's parc ferme rules mean Red Bull is limited in the number of further changes it can make ahead of the race, which is leaving Verstappen pessimistic over his chances to break his six-race winless streak. "The way the car feels now is not good," he concluded. "We'll see."

Verstappen's plight doesn't take away from Perez's solid fourth qualifying position, which confirmed positive signs in practice that the Mexican may yet turn his fortunes around this season on one of his favourite circuits.

"The team has done a tremendous job on bringing upgrades to correct the issues we've been having," Perez said.

"The car was allowing me to be confident. If I had arrived here with the car that I had for the entire season, I would have had a similar result.

"We've had a very difficult period, but I think it's probably the biggest progress we've made with the car since the beginning of the year.

"So, hopefully that can translate into race pace tomorrow as well. The car balance is definitely going in the right direction."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Colapinto: Azerbaijan Q3 result “a dream come true”
Next article The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan
Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under VSC

Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under VSC

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under VSC
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash
Horner blames Sainz for late crash with Perez at F1 Azerbaijan GP

Horner blames Sainz for late crash with Perez at F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Horner blames Sainz for late crash with Perez at F1 Azerbaijan GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez and Sainz crash out on penultimate lap in Azerbaijan GP

Perez and Sainz crash out on penultimate lap in Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Perez and Sainz crash out on penultimate lap in Azerbaijan GP
Red Bull: Perez will support Verstappen if team orders issued in Baku

Red Bull: Perez will support Verstappen if team orders issued in Baku

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Red Bull: Perez will support Verstappen if team orders issued in Baku
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Latest news

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan
Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat

Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Wanser ready for another IndyCar title fight after fight with cancer

Prime

Discover prime content
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global