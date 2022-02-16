Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Norris hopes F1 can do more to address social media trolls

McLaren's Lando Norris hopes Formula 1 can do more to address the growing problem of social media trolls.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

In the wake of a particularly divisive 2021 F1 campaign, where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fans were at loggerheads over a number of incidents, the issue of hate aimed at drivers became a major talking point.

WilliamsNicholas Latifi found himself on the receiving end of death threats and abuse after his Abu Dhabi crash triggered the late race safety car that turned the title battle on its head, while Norris was also sometimes in the firing line.

Norris said that he has learned that the best way of dealing with the trolls is to laugh at them, but he thinks the dark side of social media is something that needs addressing.

“I think it's something I've learned in my first three seasons in F1, that there seem to be those people out there who, that is the only thing they want to do with their life, and they have nothing better than to attack people,” he said.

“I just hate to see it. Does it affect me? In a small way, but nothing more than that hopefully.

“From my side it's just more funny to see nowadays and I take as a laugh and a joke, rather than taking it personally, as there is nothing you can do. You have to focus on your own job, focus on your laps, whatever. And if it is out of your hands, then there is no reason you should get the blame for it.

“Hopefully it can change, and you have to not really care about what people say up to a certain standard and just get on with things. Hopefully it can get better.

“There is a lot of effort that us as a team and F1 are doing about these kinds of things to make it improve and get rid of those kind of people.”

Latifi revealed on Tuesday that he opted to beef up his private security in the wake of the threats he received after the Abu Dhabi GP.

The Canadian’s team boss Jost Capito said that nobody should have had to endure what the youngster faced.

“What happened to him is completely unacceptable,” said Capito. “And it's difficult to give more than mental support, isn't it?

“We supported him in the way that he is convinced he didn't do anything wrong, and that the team doesn't blame him on any mistake, on any failures or anything. He was racing and in racing, some things can happen. If you fight for position, this can happen.

“He took himself out of social media, and we didn't push him on social media to give him a break from this. You have seen the text he came up with then when he came back.

"And I think that was very helpful, not just for him. It was helpful I think for everybody in the sport or even beyond this sport, and it made him stronger.”

