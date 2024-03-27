All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Australian GP

Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" amid Australia F1 penalty

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says Fernando Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" in the wake of his penalty in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix for "potentially dangerous driving".

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso was handed a post-race drive-through, which was converted into a 20-second penalty, for erratic and potentially dangerous driving in the closing stages of the race at Melbourne's Albert Park.

While duelling with Mercedes man George Russell, Alonso lifted much earlier in the run up to Turn 6 to get a better exit onto the following DRS straight as he battled to stay ahead against the quicker Mercedes.

Russell was caught out by Alonso's tactic and crashed off in the Aston Martin's dirty air. Alonso's penalty demoted him from sixth to eighth, which the Spaniard slammed as "disappointing" as "at no point do we want to do anything wrong at these speeds".

Read Also:

Speaking for the first time since the incident, team principal Krack fully backed his driver, saying Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way".

"Firstly, in motorsport everyone is relieved that George was okay and walked away after his accident," Krack wrote in a statement shared on Aston's social media channels.

"I want you to know that we fully support Fernando. He is the most experienced driver in Formula 1. He has competed in more grands prix than anyone else and has more than 20 years of experience. He is a multiple world champion in multiple categories.

"Fernando is a phenomenal racer and he was using every tool in his toolbox to finish ahead of George - just like we saw in Brazil last year with Sergio [Perez]. This is the art of motorsport at the highest level. He would never put anyone in harm's way."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, with Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, with Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Aston had 96 hours after the race to request a right of review and appeal the penalty, but it has decided not to do so as that would require significant new evidence which wasn't available at the stewards' meeting.

The relevant evidence was already available at the time, with the stewards poring over Alonso's telemetry.

That showed he lifted off the throttle around 100 metres earlier than on previous laps, tapped the brakes and downshifted, only to accelerate and upshift again as he said he realised he had lifted earlier than necessary to optimise his Turn 6 exit.

It is this "extraordinary" slowing down before his usual braking point that the stewards felt warranted a penalty for "potentially dangerous driving", even if they couldn't determine the Spaniard's intent.

"To receive a 20-second time penalty when there was no contact with the following car has been a bitter pill to swallow, but we have to accept the decision," Krack added. "We made our best case but without new evidence we are unable to request a right of review."

The 96-hour appeal period is a new element in the FIA's International Sporting Code for this year, with teams previously having 14 days to submit a right of review.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador
Next article Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador

Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador

Formula 1
Miami GP
Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Alonso penalised for "potentially dangerous" driving in F1 Australian GP

Alonso penalised for "potentially dangerous" driving in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso penalised for "potentially dangerous" driving in F1 Australian GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership

Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership

Formula 1
Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Alonso: I won't let others "dictate my destiny" in F1

Alonso: I won't let others "dictate my destiny" in F1

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso: I won't let others "dictate my destiny" in F1

Latest news

Rasmussen, Siegel and Simpson complete oval rookie testing at Texas

Rasmussen, Siegel and Simpson complete oval rookie testing at Texas

Indy IndyCar
Rasmussen, Siegel and Simpson complete oval rookie testing at Texas
F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase

F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase
Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond

Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond
Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix

Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix

F1 Formula 1
Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global