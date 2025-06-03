Helmut Marko didn’t understand Max Verstappen’s “thought process” during Spanish GP: “All hell broke loose”

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko admitted he was puzzled by Max Verstappen’s decision-making while watching ‘all hell break loose’ during the Spanish Grand Prix's final laps.

During an interview on ServusTV on Monday night, Marko recalled the “decisive moment” that Verstappen’s race unravelled when he lost third place to Charles Leclerc following a safety car restart on lap 61.

Verstappen's lurid moment on the restart triggered a chain of incidents that eventually resulted in the Dutchman apparently deliberately driving into George Russell as his frustrations boiled over after the Mercedes driver had attempted to capitalise.

“On the straight, I’d say Leclerc drove into Max’s car,” Marko said of the Ferrari driver. “Then came the situation with Russell [when the Briton attempted tp pass into Turn 1 but went off the track]. And you have to say, Max knows the regulations in detail. He immediately said, ‘Hey, he was out of control, and that’s why I had to go wide.’

“The internal discussion was that it was 50-50. And since it happened right after the safety car period, the impact of a 10-second penalty is much greater than if it happens mid-race. So, that was one thing. Max didn’t want to give the position back. But he was instructed to do so – he did it under protest.”

After reluctantly handing fourth place back to Russell, the reigning world champion had another clash with the Mercedes driver on lap 64. “Max lifted off the throttle, so we all assumed he was letting Russell through. And then suddenly he accelerated again,” Marko recalled. “I don’t know what kind of misjudgment or thought process was going on inside him. And then, as they say, all hell broke loose.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

Verstappen was slapped with a 10-second penalty, resulting in a 10-place finish. The stewards also handed down three penalty points, which puts him on the precipice of a race ban.

“There have already been issues in the past,” Marko said of Verstappen’s previous clashes with Russell. “It was unnecessary, and a lot of points lost. But, because of all the incidents and wrong decisions that unfortunately happened, emotions simply got the better of him.”

Verstappen eventually issued an apology on social media for the unsportsmanlike move, calling it “not right” and saying it “shouldn’t have happened”.

Marko, who agreed with the stewards’ 10-second penalty, joked that an “admission from Max doesn’t come easily”.

“And don’t forget – he’s already got a bit of a feud going on with Russell,” he added.

Red Bull also opted not to have a lengthy debriefing on Sunday night because Max was “so heated”.

Marko explained: “Everyone goes their own way. And when Max is in a mood like that, the best thing is to leave him alone.”