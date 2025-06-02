How Max Verstappen earned 11 penalty points in 11 months

Whether Max Verstappen deserved to be disqualified from the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix after his clash with George Russell is more or less irrelevant – yet the stewards' ruling on that incident not only included a 10-second penalty, which dropped him from fifth to 10th in the final standings, but also added three more points to his licence. That leaves him just one point away from an automatic race ban, and he'll need to be extra careful over the next two weekends – in Montreal and Spielberg – until at least some of the points expire.

The penalty points system, introduced following the first-lap pile-up at Spa in 2012, is often criticised – the main argument being that drivers can be punished for relatively minor infractions. Yet in Verstappen’s case, that doesn’t really apply: most of his points over the past 12 months have come from collisions with other drivers or forcing rivals off the track.

Here’s how he earned his 11 penalty points in the last 11 months.

30 June 2024, Austrian Grand Prix (2 points)

Causing a collision with Norris

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle for the lead Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What happened: Having fended off multiple attempts from Lando Norris to steal the lead, Verstappen – as determined by the stewards – went too far on lap 64. Norris, after failing to make a move stick on the inside of Turn 3, opted to try the outside line – only to be squeezed onto the kerb by Verstappen. The Briton, perhaps frustrated by his rival’s aggressive defence over the previous dozen laps, didn’t yield and kept his McLaren going straight. The slightest of contacts resulted in punctures for both.

Ironically, even though it was Verstappen who was deemed the guilty party for causing the "collision", he ultimately benefited the most: Norris was forced to retire, while the Red Bull racer was classified fifth – despite receiving a 10-second penalty – and extended his championship lead over his main championship rival.

What the stewards decided: Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points.

"Car 1 [Verstappen] was approaching Turn 3 with Car 4 [Norris] alongside on his left," the verdict read. "Before turning in, the driver of Car 1 moved to the left, causing a collision with Car 4. The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 1 was predominantly at fault and therefore impose the above mentioned penalty in line with precedents."

What Verstappen said: Immediately after the race, Max was careful in choosing his words.

"Of course unfortunate, stuff you don't want to see happening," he said in the TV pen. "I think it's better to just look back at the footage of what exactly went wrong, because it was a bit of an awkward angle that we touched, something that's very weird, also for both of us to get a puncture with it."

And a few days later, having spoken to Norris, he revealed: “We looked at the incident and it was such a silly, little touch that had of course great consequences for both of us, and naturally a bit more for Lando with how the puncture then evolved. But we like to race hard. We’ve done this for many years, not only in F1, even in online racing when we have a lot of fun together. These things have to carry on, because that’s what we like to do, and I think it’s great for F1 as well.”

Norris, who was demanding an apology from Verstappen straight after the race, ultimately agreed.

27 October 2024 – Mexican Grand Prix (2 points)

Forcing Norris off the track

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What happened: Having lost the lead to Carlos Sainz on lap 9, Verstappen once again found himself defending from Norris, who by then had emerged as his only title rival. Norris went for the outside line approaching Turn 4 – and although contact was avoided, Verstappen forced him off the track. Norris cut the corner and rejoined ahead of Sainz, whom he let through immediately – and he also made way for Verstappen a few corners later. Max, for his part, not only accepted the invitation but pushed Norris off the track again at the fast left-hander, crossing the white line with all four wheels himself.

What the stewards decided: The stewards deemed Verstappen to be at fault on both occasions and handed him two separate 10-second penalties. However, he received penalty points only for the Turn 4 incident.

"Norris was ahead of Verstappen at the entry, apex and towards the exit of the turn when he started being forced off the track," the verdict read. "The Stewards believe that the maneuver was done in a safe and controlled manner and that Norris would have been able to make the maneuver on the track had he not been forced off the track by Verstappen. The penalty is the standard penalty in such cases."

What Verstappen said: The Dutchman didn’t really try to hide that his moves were intentional, going as far as admitting that, to achieve his goals, he’s ready to cross the line.

"I will always go to the limit to get the most out of every race," he said, "and if I have to force it, then that’s just how it goes. Sometimes you have to cross a line. Well, I do.

"I will always do everything to get the maximum result for a championship. And of course, sometimes you have to go to the limit or over the limit, and not everyone understands that. Not everyone has that mentality.”

2 November 2024 – Brazilian Grand Prix (1 point)

Virtual Safety Car infringement

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images

What happened: In the closing stages of the sprint race in Sao Paulo, Verstappen took a risk in an attempt to challenge Oscar Piastri for second place at the end of the Virtual Safety Car period. Anticipating the green flag signal, the Dutchman accelerated – but too early. Verstappen was found to have been 0.63 seconds below the minimum delta time when the FIA light panels switched to green. As a result, he received a five-second penalty, which dropped him from third to fourth in the final classification.

What the stewards decided: In addition to the five-second penalty, Verstappen was handed one penalty point by the stewards.

"The driver [Verstappen] was 0.63 seconds below the minimum time at VSC End when the FIA light panels changed to green," the verdict said. "This indicates a sporting advantage gained under VSC. The driver explained that as he was awaiting VSC to end and he got the notification that he was below the minimum time, he attempted to correct the error but failed to do so by the point that the panels turned green. This is a breach and the standard penalty is applied for the advantage gained at that time.

"The net effect of this put the driver ahead of where he was at the start of the VSC and not as a result of the car in front falling back."

What Verstappen said: Speaking during the post-sprint press conference, and before the stewards’ verdict, Max briefly explained what happened from his point of view: "Yeah, it got tight. We were just getting close to each other, then we had to brake." And when the question about the ongoing investigation followed, he replied: "Well, I must have been close with Oscar."

30 November 2024 – Qatar Grand Prix (1 point)

Driving unnecessarily slowly in qualifying

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the post qualifying press conference Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What happened: Verstappen was fastest in qualifying, delivering one of his trademark laps at the end of Q3 – but was later stripped of pole position for an incident that occurred just before his final attempt. Trying to create a gap to the cars in front on his preparation lap, Verstappen slowed down but remained on the racing line – and got in the way of Russell. The Briton was also on an out-lap but pushing, and had to take evasive action, almost losing control of his car in the process.

What the stewards decided: Verstappen was deemed to be driving "unnecessarily slowly" and failed to adhere to the race director's event notes, resulting in a one-place grid penalty. Additionally, he received one penalty point.

"It was obvious the driver of Car 1 [Verstappen] was attempting to cool his tyres," the verdict read. "He also could see Car 63 [Russell] approaching as he looked in his mirror multiple times whilst on the small straight between Turns 11 and 12.

"Unusually, this incident occurred when neither car was on a push lap. Had Car 63 been on a push lap, the penalty would have most likely been the usual three-grid-position penalty, however in mitigation of penalty, it was obvious that the driver of Car 63 had clear visibility of Car 1 and that neither car was on a push lap."

What Verstappen said: It was this incident that prompted Verstappen’s memorable reaction, saying he lost “all respect” he had towards Russell.

"I couldn't believe that I got it," he said of the penalty. "But in a way, I was also like, yeah, I'm not surprised anymore in the world that I live in.

"I've been in that [stewards'] meeting room many times in my life, in my career, with people that I've raced and I've never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard. And that for me... I lost all respect."

8 December 2024 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (2 points)

Causing a collision with Piastri on lap 1

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leads Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, and the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What happened: Having already secured his fourth title, Verstappen started the final race of the 2024 season from fourth on the grid. An opportunistic move into Turn 1 on Piastri, who was running second, saw the Red Bull driver clip the rear-right wheel of the McLaren, causing both cars to spin. While Verstappen rejoined in 11th, Piastri dropped to the back of the field.

"Yep, move of a world champion, that one," the Australian quipped on the radio.

What the stewards decided: Verstappen received a 10-second penalty and was awarded two penalty points.

"Car 1 [Verstappen] attempted to overtake Car 81 [Piastri] on the inside into Turn 1," the FIA document said, "but never got far enough alongside. Both cars collided shortly after the apex. The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 1 was wholly at fault and caused the collision."

What Verstappen said: The Dutchman held his hand up and admitted it was his fault.

"I tried to grab the inside and I quickly realised, once I committed to it, that the gap was closing," he explained. "I wanted to try and get out of it, because I didn't want to naturally, of course, crash with Oscar. But unfortunately, we still clipped each other, but I already apologised to Oscar, it is not what you want to happen, and especially not with him. He's a great guy but it happened, and it is a bit unfortunate.”

1 June 2025 – Spanish Grand Prix (3 points)

Causing a collision with Russell

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

What happened: Following a late safety car period, Verstappen found himself defending fourth place on hard tyres against George Russell, who was on fresher softs. At the restart, the Dutchman was overtaken by Charles Leclerc and then clashed with Russell at Turn 1, which forced him off track. Verstappen maintained fourth, but Red Bull instructed him to relinquish the position to avoid a penalty. As Russell attempted to pass at Turn 5, Verstappen appeared to allow the move but then accelerated into the side of the Mercedes, resulting in contact. He later let Russell through at Turn 12. He finished fifth on the road but was demoted to 10th after receiving a 10-second time penalty.

What the stewards decided: Verstappen received a 10-second penalty and three penalty points on his licence.

The stewards' verdict read: "From the radio communications, it was clear that the driver of Car 1 [Verstappen] was asked by his team to ‘give the position back’ to Car 63 [Russell] for what they perceived to be an earlier breach by Car 1 for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage (in fact, we had later determined that we would take no further action in relation to that incident).

"The driver of Car 1 was clearly unhappy with his team’s request to give the position back. At the approach to Turn 5, Car 1 significantly reduced its speed thereby appearing to allow Car 63 to overtake. However, after Car 63 got ahead of Car 1 at the entry of Turn 5, Car 1 suddenly accelerated and collided with Car 63.

"The collision was undoubtedly caused by the actions of Car 1."

What Verstappen said: Initially, straight after the race, Verstappen refused to answer direct questions about the incident.

“Does it matter?” Verstappen said on Sky Sports F1 when asked for his take on the incident. “Yeah, okay, that's great. I mean, I prefer to speak about the race than just one single moment."

On Monday after the race, though, he posted on Instagram: “We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out. Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.

“I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high.”

Photos from Spanish GP - Race