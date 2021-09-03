Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble Next / Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he is "on the back foot" after an on-track stoppage brought his Friday Formula 1 practice running for the Dutch Grand Prix to an early end.

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

Hamilton set the fastest time in FP1 for Mercedes at Zandvoort, but managed only 17 laps after a lengthy red flag following a stoppage for Sebastian Vettel limited track time for everyone.

The seven-time world champion then got in just a single timed lap in second practice before reporting a loss of power on his car, prompting Mercedes to instruct him to stop on-track.

The team later confirmed the call to stop came after it noted unusual oil system behaviour. Hamilton was running his spec one power unit for this season in the session, which has the highest mileage so far this year.

Hamilton felt the lost track time was "not the end of the world" as teammate Valtteri Bottas completed a full run programme, but acknowledged that he was a step behind his rivals.

"This morning we only really got like 20 minutes of running with that red flag," Hamilton said.

"So naturally [that] puts us on the back foot. But Valtteri looked like he had a good session, so hopefully tomorrow, we can make up for some of the time, hopefully.

"It wasn't feeling too bad [in FP1]. I made some changes into this session. I got one lap with it. Very, very hard to pick whether they're good or bad points from that change.

"But as I said, we got Valtteri who did a lot of running, lots of data analysis we have from all the long runs, most other people got their long runs."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hamilton added that he and Bottas were "not too far off on set-up most of the time", giving him confidence that he will be able to make up for the lost time in final practice on Saturday morning.

Friday marked F1's first official running at Zandvoort in 36 years, and a return to the track where Hamilton raced and won in the Masters of Formula 3 event in 2005.

While the circuit has since undergone a number of changes ahead of its return to the F1 calendar, Hamilton said driving it brought back fond memories from his junior career.

"The track is epic, it's really fantastic," Hamilton said.

"It brought back so many memories when I first got out there, when I was driving here, because I didn't really remember, I knew that it was great when I was in Formula 3, but it's crazy in a Formula 1 car.

"The speeds we're going through Turn 7, it's a real racing circuit.

"It'll be interesting to see, I don't think you'll be able to overtake here, because it's just high, high downforce, super-fast corners which we probably won't be able to follow through.

"Let's hope there's good strategy for Sunday."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

Previous article

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

Next article

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

26 min
3
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Hamilton tops disrupted opening practice

4 h
4
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

3 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative

12 min
Latest news
Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative
Formula 1

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative

12m
Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice
Formula 1

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

26m
Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

1 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

2 h
Dutch GP practice as it happened
Formula 1

Dutch GP practice as it happened

2 h
Latest videos
Coulthard: 04:54
Formula 1
2 h

Coulthard: "Zandvoort is made for a driver like Verstappen"

Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
4 h

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Stewart: 06:30
Formula 1
4 h

Stewart: "Verstappen would have died in my time"

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP 01:57
Formula 1
5 h

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP

Formula 1: Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022 00:46
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Trending Today

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

Dutch GP: Hamilton tops disrupted opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Hamilton tops disrupted opening practice

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
2 h
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.