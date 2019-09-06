Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg: Firming up 2020 plans will take "a while"

shares
comments
Hulkenberg: Firming up 2020 plans will take "a while"
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 9:02 AM

Nico Hulkenberg says it will "still be a while" before he has sorted his plans for 2020 after losing his seat with the Renault Formula 1 team.

The French manufacturer announced last month that Esteban Ocon will replace Hulkenberg alongside Daniel Ricciardo next year, leaving the German facing an uncertain future, with Haas being his most likely option to stay on the grid.

Despite the uncertainty, Hulkenberg insists he has no "urgency" to sign anything.

"Not concrete yet, but there are definitely talks going on," said the German about his future plans. "But I think it will still be a while.

"Like I said last week, the situation is what it is now, but it needs to be the right deal, a good sporting perspective, and I'm in no urgency or hurry to sign anything, just to have signed anything.

"I think there are options out there but nothing to talk about right now."

Read Also:

Haas boss Gunther Steiner said there is no "clear decision" between current driver Romain Grosjean and Hulkenberg for the seat alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Steiner says that neither he nor team owner Gene Haas have confirmed their preference yet.

"If it was a clear decision it would be easy to make, we would agree immediately," said Steiner. "We're not sure what is the best, he is not, and I'm not.

"He [Gene Haas] can always tell me what to do, he's got that privilege because he finances the team. He values my opinion, so we discuss it just to make the best decision for the team, not for us.

"What we've got now is not bad, but can we make it better? How big is the risk that we want to make it better and it doesn't go in the right direction? It's a lot back and forward, but at some stage we need to come to a conclusion."

Steiner stressed that Grosjean cannot win or lose the seat over the next few races, as the team already knows what he can do.

"That's what I want to emphasise, we're not going to judge Romain on race-by-race. For sure he needs to do a good result. For sure he knows what helps and what doesn't help.

"It's more where do we want to go with the team in the future? That's the bigger decision. We know Romain pretty well. If he has got one bad weekend, it doesn't mean that the next one is not fantastic."

Steiner says the team is not in a hurry given that both drivers are likely to remain available.

"There is no desperation setting in. The market wasn't moving a lot this year, there are not big movements going on. It is very difficult to decide what to do, therefore it takes a little bit longer.

"It's not like 'is he good, is he not good.' We know Romain pretty well, and I can see what Hulkenberg has done, so it's more like what is fitting better in the bigger scheme of the team going forward than the race-by-race result."

Next article
Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Next article

Giorgio Piola's top F1 cars: Ferrari 640

Giorgio Piola's top F1 cars: Ferrari 640
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP2 Starts in
02 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

2h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo bothered by Spa crowd cheering in Hamilton crash

4
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

5
Formula 1

Mercedes' Costa to join Dallara as chief technical officer

2h

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1
17m

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

The tech secrets to being quick at Monza
F1

The tech secrets to being quick at Monza

Giorgio Piola's top F1 cars: Ferrari 640
F1

Giorgio Piola's top F1 cars: Ferrari 640

Hulkenberg: Firming up 2020 plans will take "a while"
F1

Hulkenberg: Firming up 2020 plans will take "a while"

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Ricciardo "excited" for Monza due to Renault engine gains
F1

Ricciardo "excited" for Monza due to Renault engine gains

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.