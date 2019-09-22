Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

shares
comments
Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 4:39 PM

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has been penalised by the Formula 1 stewards for driving too close to a crane during the Singapore Grand Prix, but keeps his 10th place.

Though a 10-second penalty was added to his race time, Giovinazzi had finished 17.6s clear of 11th-placed Romain Grosjean.

The incident occurred when a recovery crane was on track at the exit of Turn 8 to retrieve George Russell's Williams, which had ended up in the wall following a tangle with Grosjean.

A stewards' statement said: "The race director had instructed all cars to stay to the right at the incident at Turn 8, because of the crane and marshals working the crash at that location. There was a double waved yellow before the incident.

"While the stewards accepted the explanation of the driver that he felt he was going sufficiently slowly, and while he was driving to his SC delta time, he did however end up driving closer to the crane and marshals than was felt safe by either the marshals on location or the race director. The stewards concur.

"The driver had been told of the location of the incident and to stay right, but may not have considered that the crane was moving.

"The stewards consider this to be a potentially seriously dangerous situation and a risk to the marshals."

Giovinazzi's long first-stint strategy meant he managed to lead the race for four laps before giving way to Ferrari's eventual victor Sebastian Vettel.

He then lost ground in a clash with Daniel Ricciardo before making his pitstop and falling to 15th, with his fresh tyres then allowing him to charge back to 10th.

"I think we extended the run on mediums [in the first stint] too long and lost a lot of pace in the end," said Giovinazzi.

"Then I had a small touch with Daniel and I broke my front left suspension a little bit so after that it was a difficult race but I think in the end we achieved the best result we could.

"P7 was for sure the main target, being in front of [Lando] Norris. Now we need to look into what we could do better and improve for the next race."

In addition to the Giovinazzi offence, the stewards also looked into the Russell/Grosjean collision and a later crash between Kimi Raikkonen and Daniil Kvyat that ended the Alfa Romeo's race.

They ruled that both tangles were racing incidents for which no sanctions were required.

Next article
Hulkenberg probably "regretting" first-lap move - Sainz

Previous article

Hulkenberg probably "regretting" first-lap move - Sainz

Next article

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Matt Beer

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
03:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
07:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
05:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
08:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
07:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"

42m
2
Formula 1

Leclerc frustrated by "not fair" Ferrari strategy in Singapore

2h
3
Formula 1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

50m
4
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Vettel beats Leclerc to end victory drought

3h
5
Formula 1

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat

1h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"
F1

Mercedes annoyed it got Singapore GP "so wrong"

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident
F1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

Hulkenberg probably "regretting" first-lap move - Sainz
F1

Hulkenberg probably "regretting" first-lap move - Sainz

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat
F1

Raikkonen "suicided himself" with first-corner move - Kvyat

Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race
F1

Russell: "Shame" Grosjean clash didn't also ruin his race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.