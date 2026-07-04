Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell perplexed by top speed deficit at F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
George Russell perplexed by top speed deficit at F1 British GP

Here's the starting grid for F1 British GP - with a new penalty

Formula 1
British GP
Here's the starting grid for F1 British GP - with a new penalty

Enzo Fittipaldi leads every lap in Mid-Ohio Indy NXT win

Indy NXT
Mid-Ohio I
Enzo Fittipaldi leads every lap in Mid-Ohio Indy NXT win

"There is no point racing like this" – Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull power unit issue

Formula 1
British GP
"There is no point racing like this" – Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull power unit issue

Toto Wolff: "Emotional" Fred Vasseur misunderstood comments on Ferrari

Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff: "Emotional" Fred Vasseur misunderstood comments on Ferrari

Jenson Button names key figure behind Kimi Antonelli's stunning Mercedes form

Formula 1
British GP
Jenson Button names key figure behind Kimi Antonelli's stunning Mercedes form

Kyle Busch Remembered: Chicagoland wins that defined Rowdy

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Kyle Busch Remembered: Chicagoland wins that defined Rowdy

F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Charles Leclerc to pole position

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Charles Leclerc to pole position
Formula 1 British GP

George Russell perplexed by top speed deficit at F1 British GP

The Mercedes driver qualified fourth for Sunday's grand prix, partly caused by his struggles in the speed trap

Ed Hardy Stuart Codling
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

George Russell is perplexed by the speed deficit he holds to fellow Mercedes-powered cars at this weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix after another disappointing qualifying.

The Mercedes driver will start Sunday’s race at Silverstone from fourth on the grid, behind his pole-winning team-mate Kimi Antonelli and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

It continued an already underwhelming weekend for Russell, who only qualified fifth for the sprint race before finishing fourth behind winner Antonelli, second-placed Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris in third.

Russell is simply on the back foot and he is putting it down to his straightline speed struggles, as the Briton, who won in Austria last weekend, is lagging behind in the speed trap.

The data from Silverstone qualifying has him 17th-fastest at 299.8km/h, compared to 12th-placed Antonelli on 302.6km/h with Hamilton quickest by hitting 317.9km/h.

“All weekend we've been losing lots of time in the straights,” said Russell, who has Alex Albon’s Williams as the only Mercedes-powered car beneath him in the speed trap. 

“Yesterday in SQ3, it was almost three tenths I lost in the straights. Again, today in qualifying, if you look at the speed traps, it's 3km/h down in the middle sector, 6km/h down in the last sector, compared to my team-mate and compared to the McLaren cars.

“The team are working super hard to understand why that is. We thought we found the problem this morning and we thought the brakes were locking on, but we're not convinced that's the issue.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“But it just compounds everything when going into the session knowing you're at a bit of a disadvantage.”

This is just one of a myriad of problems that pre-season title favourite Russell has faced this year, with him 43 points down on championship leader Antonelli at round nine this weekend.

Russell has simply struggled to build momentum, and Q1 on Saturday even saw the Briton bizarrely lock up into the barrier at Luffield – though from which he suffered no damage. 

Regardless, he was never confident of achieving pole, nor for the sprint or grand prix, and is pessimistic of claiming his third victory of 2026.

“It just looks like I'm running more a draggier car,” he added. “If you look at the speed trace of qualifying yesterday and you look at the speed traps from today, it's the same.

“I wouldn't have been on pole, for sure, but I definitely would have been higher up yesterday.

“I've just sort of felt on the back foot coming into today and I'll do my best tomorrow to get on the podium.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Here's the starting grid for F1 British GP - with a new penalty

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

Toto Wolff: "Emotional" Fred Vasseur misunderstood comments on Ferrari

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff: "Emotional" Fred Vasseur misunderstood comments on Ferrari

F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli takes first sprint win with pass on Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli takes first sprint win with pass on Lewis Hamilton

How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy

GT
How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy
More from
George Russell

Martin Brundle pinpoints George Russell struggle as Kimi Antonelli extends F1 lead

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Martin Brundle pinpoints George Russell struggle as Kimi Antonelli extends F1 lead

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton contract renewals reveal the Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours to be nonsense

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton contract renewals reveal the Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours to be nonsense

Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP
More from
Mercedes

Jenson Button names key figure behind Kimi Antonelli's stunning Mercedes form

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Jenson Button names key figure behind Kimi Antonelli's stunning Mercedes form

Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million

Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

Formula 1
British GP
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

Latest news

George Russell perplexed by top speed deficit at F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
George Russell perplexed by top speed deficit at F1 British GP

Here's the starting grid for F1 British GP - with a new penalty

Formula 1
British GP
Here's the starting grid for F1 British GP - with a new penalty

Enzo Fittipaldi leads every lap in Mid-Ohio Indy NXT win

Indy NXT
Mid-Ohio I
Enzo Fittipaldi leads every lap in Mid-Ohio Indy NXT win

"There is no point racing like this" – Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull power unit issue

Formula 1
British GP
"There is no point racing like this" – Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull power unit issue

Feature

Discover prime content

Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

Formula 1
British GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Formula 1
British GP
By Pat Symonds
How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work
View more